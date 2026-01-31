Latest
Clark Hunt’s $300M Chiefs Plan at Risk as City Prepares For 30-Years Verdict

ByPratyusha Srivastava

Jan 31, 2026 | 7:40 AM EST

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a new place to call home, at least for their Monday through Friday grind. Owner Clark Hunt has his eyes set on a $300 million vision to move the team’s corporate headquarters and practice facilities in Olathe. But this dream is far from a done deal. This week, the plan faces its biggest challenge yet. 

A City Council vote that will decide the fate of the project for the next 30 years. 

This gives residents a chance to weigh in on whether a 30-year tax commitment is the right move for the community or simply a play they should pass on. That’s where things get tricky for the Chiefs. 

This is a developing story, so stay tuned! 

