Clark Hunt’s Wife Sends 2-Word Message on Travis Kelce Rejecting “Top Dollar” for Chiefs Return

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce looks to be returning for another season, ending offseason retirement speculation

Veteran tight end appears to have accepted a new deal after $5M pay cut

Reportedly, Travis Kelce could have turned down $15M-per-year broadcasting opportunity to keep playing

After missing out on the playoffs, Travis Kelce certainly wouldn’t want to end his career on a sour note, and that has been the silver lining for the Kansas City Chiefs. The TE reportedly has decided to return for one final campaign. The Chiefs camp is delighted after the recent development, and the chairman Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, voiced her excitement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“LET’S GO!!,” wrote Tavia Hunt on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce while mentioning their respective jersey numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the tight end could have chosen to move to broadcasting, the story about the link-up between jersey no. 15 and 87 showed that she valued his return on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old’s previous Chiefs contract ended after the 2025 season, which was valued at $34.2 million for two years, paying him over $17 million a year.

He was set to become a free agent this offseason, with other teams holding the leverage to sign him. However, Kelce’s recent commitment has put an end to the speculation, as he will suit up for the four-time Super Bowl champions again.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Spotrac, his new deal runs for a year and will pay him $12 million, about a $5 million drop from his previous contract. There is no clarification whether the contract includes guaranteed money.

Travis was a third-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft. After struggling in his rookie season, he became a starter in 2014 and never looked back. The TE logged 13,002 career receiving yards and 82 touchdowns, and he became the third most prolific tight end in NFL history. In about 44 more yards, he would surpass Jason Witten to jump to second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though his production has dropped compared to the peak years, he still ranked fourth among tight ends in receiving yards (851) last season and made it to the Pro Bowl, proving how effective he still is.

While the 36-year-old took a pay cut for a return with the Chiefs next season, he reportedly declined a lucrative post-retirement opportunity to play his 14th NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Kelce chooses Chiefs return over lucrative media deal

While Travis Kelce has been excellent throughout his NFL career, he has developed mainstream recognition and off-field popularity through different ventures.

If Travis Kelce had decided to walk away from the game this offseason, the Chiefs’ star might already have been preparing for a very different kind of spotlight. After years of showcasing his personality on the New Heights podcast, Kelce had quietly positioned himself as a natural fit for the broadcast booth.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, the tight end could have earned around $15 million per year as a studio presence, potentially calling games once his playing days ended. In fact, the 36-year-old has openly admitted that broadcasting is exactly where he sees himself next.

Kelce has never hidden his love for the camera either. Beyond football, the Kansas City Chiefs star has already tested the entertainment waters, with a role in Happy Gilmore 2. Still, the long-term plan seems clear.

“I want to broadcast when I’m done playing. I want to be the talking head that calls the games,” Kelce said on his podcast in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the projected figure does not touch the record $375 million deal signed by Tom Brady with Fox Sports, it would still place Kelce among the most valuable voices in football media.

However, after confirming his football return for the 2026 season, he has downplayed the growing speculation involving a lucrative deal. The TE certainly believes he has more to offer the Chiefs, prioritizing his loyalty and love for the game over chasing monetary rewards.