Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Sends One-Word Message to Travis Kelce After Chiefs’ $54.7M Decision on TE

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce is officially back playing for the 14th season with the Chiefs

Kelce's previous deal was a two-year contract worth $34.25 million

Few days ago, Tavia Hunt also posted a picture of Mahomes and Kelce on her IG story

13 years, 191 games, and 13,002 yards later, Travis Kelce is back with the Kansas City Chiefs (this time officially). For months, there were reports, speculations, and rumors surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs‘ tight end. However, earlier this month, Kelce put all those rumors to rest when he announced that he is coming back. Now, as he seals the deal with one final signature, Chiefs’ CEO and the owner, Clark Hunt’s wife, has something to say.

“🏹Bullseye!!” wrote Tavia Hunt on the Kansas City Chiefs’ post announcing Travis Kelce’s re-signing on Instagram.

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Further expressing her excitement, Tavia also added, “So excited for year 14!🙌❤️💛🎊”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Earlier, Travis Kelce was on a two-year contract worth $34.25 million before the deal expired earlier in March. His annual salary was a little over $17 million. Now that he is entering his 14th season with the Chiefs, his contract looks a bit different.

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Kelce agreed to a three-year contract valued at $54.7 million. The deal includes $12 million guaranteed, along with base salary, with potential for $3 million in incentives. Kelce’s new deal makes him the highest-paid tight end by average annual value ($19.245M).

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According to Spotrac, participating in at least 60% of the team’s offensive snaps and earning a playoff berth will see Kelce receive $750K in incentives.

Coming back to Tavia, this isn’t the first comment she made upon Kelce’s return to Kansas City. A few days ago, she also shared a picture of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce with the caption, “Let’s Go!” and their jersey numbers “15 x 87.”

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Additionally, the Chiefs also brought back Eric Bienemy as the offensive coordinator, a role he previously played from 2013 to 2022. With Bienemy, Kelce, and Mahomes sharing the same field once again, things are looking positive for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2026 season.

While the Chiefs franchise and Travis Kelce have made their peace with the new deal, the TE is facing some major issues in his personal life amidst his wedding to fiancée Taylor Swift.

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Travis Kelce is reportedly upset with the wedding leaks

This offseason has been especially busy for both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as the couple is busy with their upcoming wedding preparations. Although the couple has kept most of the details, including the final dates, under wraps, a recent wedding leak has upended their plans.

As per reports, the couple will get married during the offseason, as the TE plans to play the next NFL season only after tying the knot. Subsequently, reports also revealed that Taylor Swift has been especially “rattled” by the same, leaving Kelce to find out who is behind them. If the reports are to be believed, Kelce doesn’t need to dig too deep to find out the truth.

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“In this case, there’s some chatter that the leaks are coming from someone in Travis’ camp, so now he’s on a mission to figure out who’s blabbing, which isn’t exactly his favorite thing to be having to do,” an insider told HeatWorld on March 20. “But he is taking it seriously; anything that upsets Taylor, upsets him. At the same time, he’s also trying to get her to relax about all of this.”

Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

For her part, Taylor Swift is big on keeping things private till the last moment and doesn’t like it even if the tiniest of details are out. This was evident during her Eras Tour as well, where she and her band practiced in silence to avoid any leaks, ahead of her album

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The Tortured Poets Department‘s addition to the tour (which was unreleased at that time).

“We put together all new choreography, all just hearing it in our heads because they can’t play the music on speakers because it’s not out yet,” the Grammy winner explained on The Eras Tour Documentary. “There is an entirely new order of the chapters, so I am relearning the entire show, essentially.”

The Lover singer also revealed that she loves secrets, adding, “I love having a good secret,” Swift, 35, quips in the doc. “It was such a dynamic new addition to the show.”

For now, it remains to be seen what happens when (and if) Travis Kelce can find out who was behind the leaks. However, looking at the NFL star’s timeline ahead, one thing is clear: an offseason wedding is a possibility, since the team’s training camp begins on July 22.