Chiefs Coach Abruptly Leaves Andy Reid’s Staff Amid Titans’ Rumored Interest in Matt Nagy

Andy Reid‘s coaching staff is already seeing its members being poached before the season has even officially ended. Kansas City‘s HC is facing a major staff shakeup, with one assistant coach departing for the college ranks and his offensive coordinator reportedly on the radar for a head coaching job elsewhere.

Assistant Defensive Line coach Alex Whittingham will take up his next job at the University of Michigan as their linebackers coach after spending eight years with the Chiefs. The shift may have happened suddenly, but one that takes Alex’s coaching career to new heights. He will join his father, Kyle Whittingham, who has become the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The Salt Lake City native has been with the Chiefs since 2018, so his departure will definitely bring a temporary coaching gap for Reid.

After playing college football for the University of Utah from 2013 to 2017, he joined the Chiefs in 2018 as a defensive assistant. Whittingham quickly earned more responsibility under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, moving from defensive quality control in 2019 to assistant defensive line coach by 2025

He worked closely with the Chiefs’ linebacking unit for the next four years. In 2024, he primarily worked on the secondary while assisting Spagnuolo. 2025 was his first year as the assistant defensive line coach. Reid had hoped that Whittingham’s skills would come through in the off-season approaching. But he now joins his father, as well as his uncle Fred Whittingham, who was named the tight ends coach.

Whittingham’s departure may not be the only change to Andy Reid’s staff this offseason. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is also drawing interest for a head coaching position, potentially creating another significant hole to fill

Titans show interest in Andy Reid’s OC

The Tennessee Titans are 14th in the AFC with a 3-13 record. While they would look for new talent in free agency, they also want a new head coach to lead them in 2026, and their list of candidates includes Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy.

Nagy has been with the Chiefs since 2023, after a four-year failed stint as Chicago‘s head coach. In his first two years with Kansas City, the team won the Super Bowl and qualified for Super Bowl LIX under his third season as the OC. This season, though, the Chiefs have failed to qualify for the playoffs. Seeing Nagy run a successful campaign with the Chiefs, the Titans have expressed a keen interest in his skills and will be formally requesting to interview him.

However, the offensive coordinator will also face immense competition. The AFC South franchise is also interested in various other coaches, including Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy and a trio of defensive coordinators, Jeff Hafley (Green Bay Packers), Robert Saleh (San Francisco 49ers), and Chris Shula (Los Angeles Rams).