Chiefs Coach Arrested After Disturbing Allegations Emerge: Report

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are focusing on prospective players such as Carnell Tate and Rueben Bain Jr. However, in the midst of this preparation, the franchise’s defensive backs coach, Dave Merritt, has found himself in a troubling situation, as he has been arrested on charges of alleged domestic battery.

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“#Chiefs beloved DB coach Dave Merritt was arrested last night for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge,” Chiefs insider PJ Green reported on X. “He is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon. The team is aware and provided The Star with no comment. From my colleague Bob Cronkleton.”

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The Kansas City Star reported that the arrest took place around 8:50 pm that night, in Overland Park, following an incident involving a family member.

Around 10:25 pm on the same night, the Johnson County Jail charged the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive back coach with misdemeanor domestic battery. However, till the next day, no bond was set for Merritt’s release. As a result, on April 23, around 9:30 am, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office formally filed a complaint against Merritt.

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In the process, they reportedly accused the 54-year-old of “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” causing bodily harm to a daughter. The name and details of the accuser are yet to be revealed. As things stand, the Chiefs’ DB coach has been scheduled to make his first appearance. It is set to be heard before a judge in Johnson County District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Despite the franchise being busy with draft day formalities, Merritt’s employer has acknowledged his arrest.

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Chiefs address Coach Dave Merritt’s arrest

The reports of his arrest quickly circulated. The Chiefs reportedly noted that they are aware of the arrest but declined to provide further comments.

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There is also a high chance that the NFL Personal Conduct Policy may come into action. The policy contains a set of rules established by the league to govern the off-field behavior of players and personnel, aimed at preserving the NFL’s public image. If the nature of Merritt’s alleged misdeeds has a detrimental impact on the league’s image, there might be an investigation against the Chiefs’ coach.

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Dave Merritt is a veteran in the sport and has won five Super Bowls as a coach. Two with the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011, and the other three with the Chiefs in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

He was a linebacker in the NFL before getting into coaching. Merrit was a seventh-round pick in the 1993 draft and went to the Miami Dolphins. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and then moved to Europe before returning to the NFL to start his coaching career.

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His first NFL job was with the New York Jets. Merritt then worked his way up the ranks with the New York Giants and became the secondary coach. He had a one-year stint with the Cardinals before moving to the Chiefs, where he has been part of the legendary coaching team.