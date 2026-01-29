Chiefs Coach Drops Major Hint About Travis Kelce’s Future Before Sending Strong Message to Locker Room

Travis Kelce has not declared his future. However, his reaction to Eric Bieniemy’s return quietly shifted the tone around his stalled retirement decision. And now, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator added fuel to that optimism with his own comments.

“I’ve had just a small minimum conversation with both, and they all have been great, but more than anything, it’s just the excitement of reuniting,” Bieniemy said while revealing his interaction with Patrick Mahomes and Kelce after his return.

But what made everyone hopeful was that Bieniemy followed up by saying, “I’m looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them.”

Naturally, that phrase sounded less like nostalgia and more like a future plan. Because of that, it is fair to read this as a steady hint toward Kelce’s return. That feeling only grows stronger when you remember what Kelce said the moment Bieniemy was announced back in the City of Fountains.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building,” Kelce said. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

Bieniemy’s history with the Chiefs stretches back more than a decade. He was on staff when Travis Kelce entered the league, and the two spent 10 seasons building an offense that defined Arrowhead Stadium. Their partnership only paused in 2023, when Bieniemy left for Washington.

Now, he is back with the Chiefs after a brief college stop and an NFL role in Chicago. And he wants improvement.

Eric Bieniemy wants the locker room to improve ASAP

Eric Bieniemy’s return comes with a built-in advantage that is hard to ignore. His familiarity with Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ culture should help him settle in fast. At the same time, his years away from the Chiefs may end up being just as important. Those stops with the Commanders, UCLA, and the Bears gave him room to grow, not only as a coach but also as a collaborator who learned how to adjust in different rooms.

Still, even with that journey behind him, the core of Bieniemy has not shifted. Chiefdom remembers his voice, his edge, and his constant demand for effort. That part remains intact.

“There are some things about me that have changed, but more than anything, EB is EB,” Bieniemy said.

More than familiarity, though, Bieniemy made it clear that standards will drive everything.

“We’ll be disciplined and detailed in everything in how we handle our business, and there’s a standard of performance and a standard of excellence that will be expected,” he explained. “On top of that, there’s been a wealth [of knowledge] that I’ve learned through the good and the bad, and [it’s] helped me to grow into this role and to be in this situation again.”

That mix of old habits and new lessons will matter quickly. After all, the Chiefs are coming off their worst finish in the standings in more than ten years. Because of that, Bieniemy’s biggest early task will be fixing a run game that struggled badly, especially one that produced the fewest 20-plus-yard rushes in the league last season.

To that end, Bieniemy sounded open-minded but focused.

“Have I been exposed to a number of run schemes? Yes,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing what’s best for us moving forward. I think that’s just a general overall plan.”

Now, the silver lining is clear. All eyes turn to how the Chiefs’ offense responds under his guidance.