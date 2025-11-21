Chiefs Coach Asks Patrick Mahomes to Stop Chasing ‘Perfection’ After QB Changes Andy Reid’s Play

Even after 11 weeks in the 2025 NFL season, deep overthrow remains one of the biggest concerns for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. During the Week 11 matchup against Denver, Mahomes missed receiver Xavier Worthy on a deep ball that could have easily gone for a touchdown. Although Mahomes accepted his mistakes after the game, Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has a suggestion for his quarterback to improve deep overthrows.

Following the 22-19 defeat, the OC said, “Don’t try to be perfect with it…Sometimes just put it in the vicinity and let your guy go make a play.”

Now, if you look at the play, the Chiefs would have scored a touchdown had Mahomes not overthrown Worthy by a few yards. Admitting his mistakes, the 30-year-old signal caller agreed that he does not have to be perfect to make such deep passes.

“I think what I’ve learned from just playing for a while now is that those deep passes, like I said, those deep passes don’t have to be perfect. I think we always want to make the perfect throw,” Mahomes said after the game.

The Week 11 defeat has now widened the gap in the AFC West, with the Broncos leading the Chiefs by a huge margin. And with Kansas set to play the high-flying Indianapolis Colts next, it will only go worse for the Mahomes & Co. if he does not work on his shortcomings.

Is Patrick Mahomes calling his own shots?

Fans seemed to have had enough after the Broncos edged out their team in a showdown on November 17. Head coach Andy Reid and Nagy’s play-calling is raising eyebrows, especially their decision to call only a few running plays. For context, running the ball helps gain yards and even offers Patrick Mahomes a break from constantly throwing the ball.

However, Monday’s game painted a different picture for the Chiefs as they ran 62 offensive plays, with only 14 of them being runs. In fact, running back Kareem Hunt just received 13 carries while Mahomes threw the ball 45 times. Post-game, Reid weighed in on the team’s strategy.

“Yesterday, they were giving us opportunities to throw the football, so we utilized the opportunities there. RPO passes end up being as good as a run for you,” the coach said. “You get 4+ yards and you go with it. But the runs are being called; sometimes they get turned into passes in today’s world. That’s how it goes.”

The head coach also admitted that the balance was missing in the Broncos game. His message was clear: he wants to call more hard-run plays from now on. Reid’s remark shows his desire to protect his quarterback, avoid predictability, and rebuild an offense to eliminate inconsistency. As the Chiefs prepare to face the Colts, the pressure goes up to execute the coach’s vision.