Chiefs Coach Outlines Plan for Kenneth Walker and Co. as Patrick Mahomes’ Protection Remains Priority

Essentials Inside The Story The Kansas City Chiefs are reshaping their offense with a new philosophy

A fresh addition brings excitement to the team

The RB coach is building a system that could change how this offense operates when it matters most

The Kansas City Chiefs have become very strategic with their running attack. The team’s RB coach, DeMarco Murray, has developed an offensive strategy that will include Kenneth Walker III and the other runners. The idea is straightforward: to protect Patrick Mahomes from sacks while also executing exciting running plays.

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“You know, whenever you’re talking about the running back position, you’ve got to protect the quarterback,” running back coach DeMarco Murray said in a YouTube video posted by the Chiefs’ official channel. “That is number one. Obviously, we love what you can do with the ball, but you’ve got to protect the guy who’s leading the charge and our leader. Especially for us, it’s the best one in the business. So that’s day one, that’s the most important thing. It’s going to be emphasized extremely high, and it’s my job to make sure they know why that is and how to do those things.”

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In the video segment, new Chiefs running backs coach DeMarco Murray shares his vision for the running back room, which now includes Kenneth Walker III, putting a strong emphasis on protecting Patrick Mahomes. He highlights that the position demands versatility, with running backs expected to handle multiple responsibilities on the field. Murray believes pass protection has to be a top priority since the team relies heavily on its quarterback.

Last season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL injury that ended his year during the Chiefs’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in December. Mahomes has taken 218 sacks over nine NFL seasons. That number has recently risen to 36 in 2024 and 34 in 2025 due to instability along the offensive line. This growing concern is a big reason why the Chiefs are stressing running back responsibility in pass protection.

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Murray also talked about his commitment to developing young players like Brashard Smith, who transitioned from wide receiver earlier. He plans to focus on teaching fundamentals and helping players grow within the system.

He also shared his excitement about the new additions to the running back room, especially Kenneth Walker III.

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“I’m excited, just like everyone else. I was extremely excited. Just the type of player he is, the caliber of worker he is. He’s very dynamic and explosive. (Brett) Veach has done a great job, and obviously, the rest of the personnel department has done a really good job of getting him here. We’re excited to have him.”

While Murray expects Walker and the group to show strong versatility while continuing to improve in pass protection, the Chiefs’ head coach has also shown appreciation for Walker.

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Chiefs head coach praises Kenneth Walker III

After earning Super Bowl MVP, running back Kenneth Walker III moved on from the Seattle Seahawks and secured a three-year, $43.05 million deal with the Chiefs. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks.

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The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, shared what Walker brings to the offense at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

“He adds another element to the offense, another something you can throw at the defense, which is important,” Reid said, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell. “And he’s legit. He can take it the distance every time he touches the ball. There’s that threat.”

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During Super Bowl LX, Walker performed exceptionally well by rushing 27 times for 135 yards, which was his best season record. He added 26 passing yards to earn MVP honors in the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

Walker is coming off a 2025 season where he amassed 1,027 yards and five touchdowns, along with 31 catches for 282 yards. Despite that production, he was released by Seattle.

Now with a new team, it will be interesting to see how he performs along with three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes once he is fully recovered from his injury heading into the upcoming season.