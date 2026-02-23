Chiefs Coach Reveals Plans for WR Room Amid Rashee Rice’s Uncertain Future

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs wide receiver room under scrutiny after another inconsistent Mahomes season

Veteran coach outlines team-first reset to revive Kansas City’s passing attack

Rashee Rice uncertainty adds pressure to find a true WR1 for 2026

Fixing the Kansas City Chiefs’ receiver room is job number one this offseason, and new WR coach Chad O’Shea is signaling a culture change before a personnel change. Moving into 2026, improving that area is a top priority. In a recent interview, the wide receiver coach talked about the plan for the WR room.

“We are going to put the team first in everything we do,” stated Chad on the Chiefs’ YouTube channel. “It’s going to start with putting the team first. You’re going to have a group that’s going to be able to play fast from the line of scrimmage and block and compete in the run game. I keep it real simple in my teaching. I say get open, catch the ball, and compete in the run game. If you do those three things, we stand a chance to win at the receiver position.”

Seeking urgent improvement in the wide receiver department, the Chiefs recently hired Chad as the wide receiver coach, who revealed a simple plan to win at the position. The coach possesses decades of experience in that role, including with Tom Brady when he was with the New England Patriots.

When he served as the WR coach for the Patriots from 2009 to 2018, their receivers were always at the top of the game and won three Super Bowl titles. Given his previous experience with the legendary QB, he would be hoping to replicate the same dominance with Patrick Mahomes.

Despite Mahomes’ brilliance, the Chiefs’ wide receivers lacked explosive production, while injuries also hurt the momentum. Xavier Worthy, a first-round pick from 2024, was a starter, but he had an injury-plagued campaign. He only registered 532 receiving yards, and his touchdown total dropped from six in 2024 to just one this year.

The veteran Juju Smith-Schuster was also a part of the starting lineup, but he failed to perform at the top level. Appearing in 17 games, he only finished with 345 receiving yards and a touchdown. The highest yard total was registered by veteran tight end Travis Kelce, who is unconfirmed to return to the roster next year.

Following such a lackluster display, the Chiefs are likely to bolster the unit by adding a proven wide receiver capable of surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in the 2026 season.

Another potential option is Rashee Rice, who spent three seasons with the four-time Super Bowl champions. In his impressive rookie season, he almost touched the 1,000-yard milestone, but at this moment, his NFL future remains unclear.

Rashee Rice’s availability remains a major question for the Chiefs

Rashee Rice was a second-round selection from the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a stellar first season when he ascended into a reliable wide receiver, featuring in 16 games.

His elite catching proficiency, physicality, and chemistry with Mahomes made him a notable name in the offense. He registered 938 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in his rookie season. But those numbers dropped drastically in his second year.

Imago Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In year two, his season wrapped up in Week 4 after a knee injury. But he had a strong start with 288 yards in 4 games. Now in his third year, he had an unpredictable beginning and an end to this season.

Due to a hit-and-run crash from March 2024, Rice was embroiled in legal issues. He was not only sentenced to a month of jail but also given a five-year probation.

Moreover, the NFL suspended the WR for six games for violating the personal conduct policy. Upon his return, he started eight games, showing flashes of his rookie season before getting ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a concussion.

Now, heading to the 2026 season, his NFL future looks uncertain due to declining health and legal issues outside the field. Besides probation, the 25-year-old currently has a $1 million lawsuit. Although his contract runs until the end of the 2026 season, he may not be someone Andy Reid can rely on for playoff contention.