Chiefs Coach Shares Honest Thoughts on Patrick Mahomes’ Recovery as QB Update Emerges

Patrick Mahomes has been out for the past two games because of the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee back in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, Arrowhead Stadium has felt different. But now, a Kansas City Chiefs coach has opened up about Mahomes’ recovery.

When the media caught up with Matt Nagy, he made it clear that the team is not rushing anything.

“I never would want to put any type of timeline on him, but I know him way too well. I know how he’s wired, and I feel really good about where he’s at and where he will be,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahomes has one date circled in his mind – early September 2026, around Week 1. That is the hope inside the building. Still, nothing is being forced. Right now, it is all about rehab. And as that process continues, Andy Reid has also shared how the quarterback is handling it all.

On Monday afternoon, Reid said, “He’s around, so he’s in the building and working and doing his rehab, and spending a lot of hours doing it.”

Then Reid added more context.

“He’s really attacked that and will continue to do that. He’s around and sees the guys, but most of his time is being spent rehabbing.”

Because of that approach, the next step is already locked in. Week 18 plans are final. Mahomes will not travel with the Chiefs. The regular season finale comes against the Raiders. And Chiefs fans will not see No. 15 on the sideline. Reid did not dodge the question either.

“Probably not this soon, no,” Reid said.

Still, do not confuse absence with detachment. Mahomes is still involved.

Patrick Mahomes remains involved with the Chiefs

While Patrick Mahomes has been sidelined from game action, his voice has not gone quiet. In fact, it has carried even more weight inside the locker room. On Wednesday, after the Chiefs wrapped up practice ahead of their meeting with the silver and black, that presence became clear.

Center Creed Humphrey spoke openly about the Mahomes’ role.

“He’s been around,” Humphrey said. “He’s still helping out, leading guys.”

That matters, especially now. Mahomes suffered the injury in the Dec. 14 loss to the Chargers. That loss officially knocked the Chiefs out of playoff contention. Since then, the mood has been heavy. Kansas City heads into Sunday with a 6-10 record. Five straight losses have tested the group. Still, leadership has not faded.

Meanwhile, Mahomes’ season deserves context. His ninth year with the Chiefs was not quiet. He completed 62.7% of his passes, threw for 3,587 yards, and added 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. On top of that, he ran more than ever. Career highs in rushing yards with 422. And five scores on the ground.

Right now, the Chiefs sit third in the division. For Kansas City, Week 18 is about pride. And even without pads on, Mahomes will still be part of the fight.