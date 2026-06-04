Chiefs Coach Teaches Patrick Mahomes a ‘Lesson’ For Making Three Mistakes at OTAs

Eric Bieniemy has returned to the Kansas City Chiefs and has picked things up right where he left them. As he recalibrates the offense this offseason, he’s making sure the team knows what’s coming their way with his trademark tough coaching style. During the team’s second week of OTAs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes learnt the hard way.

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During a 7-on-7 drill, the offense under Mahomes failed three attempts to run a play, per Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick. As a consequence, the new OC pulled the whole unit off the field. In a press conference afterward, Bieniemy explained the reasoning behind this no-nonsense strategy.

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“You know what? You kick them off the field. Let the next group go because we don’t have time to waste. We have to continue moving forward.” Bieniemy said to reporters. “We can utilize that particular moment as a life lesson moving forward now, because if that was to happen on game day, we’d hear it from you guys, right? … Those lessons need to be taught when those situations present themselves.”

Bieniemy added that there were issues in communication within the offense, and that they “[needed] to know as a group what position [they’d be] playing. That initiative would have to be taken up by the signal-caller, who is going to play an important 2026 season. Bieniemy also said that the team has to become “comfortable being uncomfortable.”

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Mahomes seemed to welcome the approach.

Imago December 14, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 takes off down field in action during a National Football League football game between Los Angles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Los Angles won 16-13 .Attendance: 73073. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251214_zma_c04_656 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

“There’s a standard that you have to practice with, and you have to play with. [Bieniemy’s] going to hold you to that standard, no matter who you are. From the first guy to the 90th guy right now, he’s going to hold you to that standard,” Mahomes said last week.

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All eyes are on the QB as he makes his way back from an ACL injury that cut short his 2025 campaign. He has been an active participant in the OTAs, taking part in the 7-on-7 drills last week as well. The Chiefs are very optimistic about Mahomes’ return, claiming that he’s ahead of the expected timeline.

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There’s a lot to expect from Mahomes and Bieniemy’s reunion. During the latter’s first stint as OC between 2018 and 2022, the QB won two Super Bowls and two league MVPs. He’ll want to tap into that potential once again with Bieniemy guiding the offense, especially after last season’s failures.

Can Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy orchestrate a complete turnaround?

Patrick Mahomes and Co. were still able to bring home wins during Matt Nagy’s tenure as OC, including a Super Bowl. But in the three seasons, the offense finished ninth, 16th, and 20th. They could never make the Top 10 teams in scoring. Head coach Andy Reid had to let him go and turn to a familiar face in Bieniemy.

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Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith hinted that the coach’s return could spark something great for Mahomes.

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“It’s the greatest start to an NFL career, arguably in NFL history,” he told Chiefs Wire. “Eric Bieniemy’s coming back as the offensive coordinator. I think everybody’s wondering, do the Chiefs, does Patrick have a second act? I know they’re taking that on.

“I know Patrick’s embracing that the same way he is in this recovery, and so I can’t wait. This is a guy who loves to toe the line and compete, and I think it is so rare to see.

Mahomes recorded 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018, Bieniemy’s first season as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. His offense topped the league in scoring that year, which shows how powerful this side can be under the coach’s leadership.

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If the early hard coaching style at the OTAs is any indication, Bieniemy’s energy and tough love lessons have not gone anywhere. Kansas City has a genuine reason to hope that he can work his magic with Mahomes this season.