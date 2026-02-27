Colin Cowherd Hits Chiefs With an Inevitable Andy Reid Truth as Head Coach Misses NFL Combine

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid skipping the NFL Scouting Combine raised eyebrows

The Chiefs' direction, concerns about age, division strength, and a 6-11 season add urgency to every offseason move

Reid isn't the only prominent coach absent in the Combine

Andy Reid knows the Kansas City Chiefs need a serious roster overhaul, and the NFL Combine could have helped him identify the game-changing acquisitions. But the 67-year-old skipped the event in Indianapolis, drawing criticism from Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, who recently questioned the head coach’s decision.

“This Kansas City roster does not feel close, too many holes,” said Cowherd. “This Kansas City coach is aging at 68; he does not have 7-8 years left. This Kansas City team is now in a brutal division.”

Reid has been the cornerstone of the Chiefs’ setup for over a decade, leading them to the three Super Bowl glories. He began coaching the franchise when he was 54, and now he is 67 years old, becoming the oldest active head coach in the league.

Because of his age, the legendary coach hasn’t been able to remain actively involved in every aspect of the team’s activities, including the ongoing NFL Combine. He is currently recovering from a minor knee procedure as well. Meanwhile, it was not the first time he missed an all-important NFL Combine. Ten years ago, he also skipped it due to a knee replacement surgery.

In the head coach’s absence, the Chiefs’ general manager, Brett Veach, is representing the four-time Super Bowl Champions, actively participating in the player evaluation process. After a disastrous last season when they had a 6-11 finish, the franchise is looking to strengthen multiple positions, particularly the wide receivers, an area of weakness that was evident throughout the 2025 campaign, with Patrick Mahomes failing to find reliable hands.

While the Chiefs have been a championship team for a decade, they have an aging squad, which Cowherd clearly highlighted. The NFL Combine is an ideal setting for assessing players who could become potential long-term prospects for the Chiefs.

Reid’s absence is noticeable, but he is not the only head coach choosing alternative evaluation methods this year. Numerous other coaches passed on it for different reasons.

Other head coaches who missed the NFL Combine this year, like Andy Reid

The Jacksonville head coach, Liam Coen, is among the notable names missing the NFL Combine this year. Instead of going to the chilly Indianapolis, the 40-year-old decided to observe the prospects from a remote setting of the Jaguars’ facility. Unlike the Chiefs, Jaguars general manager James Gladson has opted to skip the event.

The Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is another big absentee from the NFL Combine this year. However, avoiding the event has been his standard practice since 2020, the year he last attended in person. He prefers evaluating talents through recorded footage rather than face-to-face scouting. Given the Rams’ consistency, the strategy has clearly proven to be highly effective.

The San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan could also join the group of coaches who are unable to attend the event this year. While there is no official confirmation, ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks the 46-year-old is unlikely to be in attendance.