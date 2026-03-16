Concerning Patrick Mahomes Update Emerges as Chiefs Trade for Justin Fields

Essentials Inside The Story Mahomes’ ACL recovery timeline could push Chiefs to secure experienced QB insurance

Former Jets QB could get unexpected offseason reps in Andy Reid’s QB-friendly system

Chiefs backup room reshaped after Gardner Minshew’s departure to Arizona

Patrick Mahomes had never missed significant time in his NFL career till recently, and now, his offseason reps may be going to a former Chicago Bears player. In nine seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, eight as the starter, Mahomes brought them four Super Bowl appearances and three rings. But the latest news provides an unfortunate update on the torn ACL.

For much of the offseason, Mahomes himself said in January that he wanted to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season. But the latest update suggests the Chiefs aren’t leaving anything up to chance. The Chiefs have agreed to sign former New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields to their QB room, but what does it mean for Mahomes?

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“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a torn ACL,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “Justin Fields now will get ample reps during the off-season and training camp, and could potentially play early in the season depending on Mahomes’ recovery.”

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This update suggests the Chiefs aren’t confident their quarterback will be ready when the regular season starts. Teams don’t acquire quarterbacks with starting-level experience just to warm the bench. But the subtext reads clearly: Mahomes’ Week 1 status is far less certain than the official optimism suggested.

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Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in mid-December last year. He chose to do the surgery in Dallas the very next day, addressing both ligaments in a successful procedure.

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“Rehab’s going great so far, just hitting all the checkpoints that the doctor wants you to do and getting the strength and the range of mobility back,” Mahomes had told reporters in January.

But while Mahomes targets Week 1, standard ACL recovery runs for nine to twelve months. If we’re going by nine months, that brings Mahomes back to the gridiron around mid-September. But that’s the optimistic end, and it assumes zero setbacks.

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Barring anything that pushes his rehab back further, Patrick Mahomes will also miss out on an entire offseason worth of training programs. Shaking off rust directly in the regular season will certainly be a daunting task.

Kansas City’s urgency to reinforce its quarterback room is hardly unprecedented. The New York Jets learned that lesson the hard way in 2023 when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four snaps into his debut. Forced to pivot back to Zach Wilson under center, the Jets watched a season built on Super Bowl expectations unravel.

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After Mahomes went down, Gardner Minshew took up the helm last season as the backup QB. But Minshew suffered a bone bruise of his own the very next day, and the room fell to Chris Oladokun, who failed to bring out a win in his three appearances.

Heading into 2026, Minshew has since signed a one-year, $8.25 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. This also means that the room behind Mahomes needed to be filled in any event.

That’s precisely where Justin Fields enters the picture, and why this trade matters well beyond the depth chart.

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Justin Fields’ second chance

The Jets handed Justin Fields every reason to succeed last season. He had a two-year, $40 million contract along with Garrett Wilson as the primary target. But it didn’t work.

Fields went 2-7 as a starter, averaged just 140 yards per game, and was benched for Tyrod Taylor mid-season. He finished the season on IR with a knee injury. New York has since acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders, effectively closing the chapter.

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A 2027 sixth-round pick is what that investment ultimately returned for the Jets. But Fields is still only 27, and the situation in Kansas City is structurally different from anything he’s encountered with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, or New York.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid runs one of the most quarterback-friendly systems in the league. Structured and repetition-heavy, Reid’s blueprint is built for efficient decision-making.

If Fields’ struggles in NY were partly schematic, Reid’s offense gives him a genuine shot at rebuilding value. With Mahomes sidelined, he’ll work an entire offseason with the first-team unit, learning the playbook in real time.

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Justin Fields may not be here to replace Patrick Mahomes in the long-term. But he’s here because the Chiefs need someone ready if the recovery timeline slips. Right now, that possibility is real enough that Kansas City went out and got its answer.