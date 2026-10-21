Condolences Pour in for Allen Bailey as Kansas City Chiefs Confirm Death of Former DE

The NFL is mourning the loss of a player whose impact was beyond the football field. Former defensive end Allen Bailey passed away at the age of 37, leaving fans, former teammates, and the team saddened as tributes pour in for the veteran defender. His passing has now brought back memories of his presence on the defensive line and the moments he delivered during his eight seasons in Kansas City.

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The Kansas City Chiefs’ official X page reported, “Allen Bailey was an excellent teammate, a generous man, and a kind soul. We’re deeply saddened to hear of his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

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The Kansas City Chiefs reported the demise of the 37-year-old defender on October 21, 2026, after his brother confirmed the same to TMZ. The details about his passing have not been revealed yet, and no official cause has been announced.

Kansas City selected Bailey in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, 86th overall, out of the University of Miami. He spent the first eight seasons with the Chiefs before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. Across 133 regular-season appearances, Bailey recorded 22 sacks and 248 combined tackles.

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He was a reliable player for the Chiefs’ defensive front, contributing through different stages of the franchise’s development under HC Andy Reid. Reid, who coached Bailey from 2013 to 2018, spoke about Bailey on Wednesday, calling him a great kid.

“It’s terrible. It’s terrible, terrible, especially with all the good he does, and you know, and he’s got a family and that whole thing. That’s a sad deal. I know his father passed away young too, and it’s just, you know, it’s life, but it makes you sick when you know it happens to somebody that young.”

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As the news spread, fans turned to social media to remember the former defensive end. Their messages showed different ways he had touched the Chiefs, from his performance on the field to the memories fans carried from watching him play.

One fan shared a message on X, “Prayers up for Allen Bailey’s family 🙏.”

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Another fan expressed shock about his demise in just a few words: “Gone too soon… RIP🕊.”

Bailey passed away at 37, which left fans reflecting on a life and career cut short.

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For others, his legacy was tied to specific moments on the football field. One fan wrote, “rip his soul. Will never forget how crazy he was in the Rams game m**.”

The comment recalled Bailey’s crucial fumble-recovery touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, one of the defining highlights of his Chiefs career.

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Bailey’s physique also earned him a reputation among fans who admired his toughness. Another fan paid tribute with a message: “Friggin stud, in honor of him, blitz darnold until he runs home ta mommy! RIP🫡🙏”

The message showed the competitive spirit fans linked with the defensive lineman.

Bailey’s legacy was beyond the NFL through the Allen Bailey Foundation, which supported student-athletes and families in southeastern Georgia and Florida.

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Allen Bailey will be remembered not only for his strength on the defensive line but also for his kindness. For Chief fans, the No. 97 will endure long after the final whistle.