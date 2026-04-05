“Congratulations”: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom & Others React to Chiefs Heiress Engagement News

It’s been just hours since Gracie Hunt announced her engagement to Derek Green, and the netizens are absolutely thrilled. The Kansas City Chiefs heiress shared a social media post on April 4, offering everyone a glimpse of her intimate engagement ceremony. While it was a low-key affair with just family around, Gracie saw an outpouring of love on the internet. The well-wishers included Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin, among other notable names.

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“So exciting!! Congratulations,” Randi commented under Gracie’s social media post.

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The daughter of Kansas City owner Clark Hunt broke the news of her engagement on Sunday via a dazzling slide post on Instagram. The first picture featured Derek on one knee, popping the big question with a ring in his hand. In another, the two can be seen kissing on a trail with tons of candles on both sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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The other snaps showed Gracie’s gorgeous diamond ring, an emotional Derek, and family members having fun while capturing the special moment. The group included Clark, his wife Tavia Hunt, Derek’s father Trent Green, and his wife Julie, among others.

“It was always you 💍❤️♾️,” the Chiefs heiress wrote in the caption. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28”

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Interestingly, Derek’s father played quarterback for the Chiefs from 2001 to 2007, making his relationship with Gracie even more special. Meanwhile, her post garnered over 30k likes and nearly 2k comments. Along with sweet messages from the Chiefs’ kingdom, many loved ones joined in to share their feelings.

“I am overjoyed. 💍🤍” Gracie’s sister, Ava Hunt, commented while their mother wrote, “DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! 😍❤️💍 Congratulations, you two! We love you so much!!!🎊” Additionally, FOX Sports’ leading commentator Erin Andrews wrote, “Awwww, congrats,” while political activist Riley Gaines Barker called the moment beautiful and congratulated the couple.

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Meanwhile, Tavia later revealed on Instagram that it was an impromptu celebration, and families from both sides didn’t get the memo until the very end. Now, here’s a look at Gracie Hunt and Derek Green’s love story that started only last year and is just one step away from the wedding bells.

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The Chiefs heiress and Derek Green go way back

Gracie Hunt and her fiancé knew each other for years, probably because of their Kansas City connection. The pair also attended Southern Methodist University. After college, work led them down different paths. Green has been working as a senior manager of sports and entertainment at a Dallas-based company, Creative Planning. Meanwhile, Gracie has worn many hats since graduating from college.

She became Miss Kansas USA in 2021 and is also a fashion and fitness influencer with a massive digital footprint. She boasts an Instagram following of 583k followers and is keen to join her father’s football empire someday. Gracie first hinted at her relationship with Derek in April 2025 by sharing a bunch of pictures on social media without tagging him. It featured the duo posing together at Arrowhead Stadium.

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“After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string.”

Moreover, she posted a clip from their vacation on March 27, showing the two relishing the ocean and sharing a kiss. She also dropped an analogy to define their relationship.

“‘As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.’ Proverbs‬ ‭27‬:‭17‬ ‭Find someone who opens your eyes & makes you a better person. 🫶🏼 #love #couple #sunset.”

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Gracie was previously in a relationship with Christian Calhoun “Cody” Keith, an alumnus of East Carolina University. He made three appearances as a starting quarterback for the Pirates in 2013, throwing seven passes for 57 yards. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has attended training camps of the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens.

With no luck in the NFL, he joined the family business, The Keith Corporation, in 2019. It’s a real estate company with a projected net value of $5.8 billion. Back at Gracie Hunt, she’s about to enter a new chapter of her life with Derek.