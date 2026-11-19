Garrett Nussmeier, who plays backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, no longer has a fiancée, as the couple has taken their relationship to the next level and made it official, surprising the entire sports world and their fans.

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On November 18, 2026, Nussmeier and Ella Springfield shared the exciting news on their Instagram accounts, posting their wedding pictures with a sweet caption that read, “We’ve been keeping a little secret. We’re married!”

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The couple had kept their wedding plans private before announcing on Instagram. Just like their wedding, their engagement was also dreamy. Nussmeier announced their engagement in July 2025, ahead of the college football season. He shared the happy news on his Instagram Story after proposing to Ella, who said yes. In the photo, she showed off her engagement ring, while Nussmeier wrote, “Forever us.”

But what makes their engagement even more special is where it happened. Nussmeier proposed to Ella at her family’s lake house in Grand Lake, Oklahoma. Since the house was in a remote location, it was difficult to bring their family and friends there. However, Nussmeier made the effort to arrange everything so their loved ones could be present for the special moment.

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The proposal was beyond Springfield’s imagination. Reflecting on the moment, she said during her interview with InRegister magazine, “My lake house was the last place I thought it would happen, and it was the best place it could have happened at,” Ella said. “He knows me so well!”

The couple first met when they were in high school in Dallas, Texas. Garrett had recently moved there because his father had received a coaching job with the Dallas Cowboys. For Ella, the circumstances behind their meeting made their story even more special.

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She shared her thoughts during an interview with inRegister magazine in January 2026, saying, “I think about how his dad’s career could have had them living anywhere, but he just so happened to get Dallas,” Ella said. “I’ve always thought that is a crazy part of our story.”

Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield attended different high schools in Texas. Garrett went to Marcus High School in Flower Mound, while Ella attended Byron Nelson High School, about 20 minutes away. They knew each other during their high school years and continued their relationship when Garrett moved to Baton Rouge in 2021 to play football at LSU. Ella also attended LSU, where she pursued a degree in marketing.

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Now, on their special day, the entire NFL community and fans are extending their best wishes to the couple. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Instagram account was among the first to react, commenting, “Congratulations to the Nussmeiers! ♥️”

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry Kiffin, also congratulated the couple, writing, “This is everything. Congrats♥️♥️”

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Fans also joined in celebrating the newlyweds. One commented, “So, so beautiful!!! Congratulations ❤️”

Another shared a similar message, saying, “You are stunning🤍🤍 Congrats angel!”

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Last but not least, another fan made their day even more special with the message, “How special!!🥹🥹🥹 Congratulations you two!!🩵🩵”

With all the wishes and positivity coming their way, the couple is now ready to begin an entirely new chapter of their lives together.