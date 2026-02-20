Congratulations Pour In as Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Receives Big Career News on Thursday

Sport Bilder des Tages June 13, 2024: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring ceremony at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win Super Bowl LVIII. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240613_zma_c04_072 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Essentials Inside The Story Brittany Mahomes secures the inaugural Champions for Change award for team leadership.

United WE honors her lasting economic and cultural impact on Kansas City.

May award ceremony celebrates Mahomes’ investment in the first women’s-only stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, added another milestone to her growing list of achievements recently. United WE, a national women’s leadership group, shared news on Instagram that she will be the first-ever Champions for Change Award recipient. On Thursday, United WE shared the post featuring Brittany Mahomes on Instagram along with a message.

“We are proud to announce @brittanylynne as the inaugural recipient of the Champions for Change Award at our Champions for Change event at @cpkcstadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026,” the IG caption read.

The Chiefs QB’s wife has worn many hats over the years. She is an entrepreneur, investor, and athlete. She also co-owns the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), a team that finished at the top of the league in 2025. Brittany was recently named to a new NWSL advisory board and was inducted into her college Hall of Fame for her soccer career.

Her work has helped push women’s professional sports into the spotlight. United WE said the award recognizes her “lasting economic and cultural impact” through leadership and investment. Part of her impact also comes from CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world built just for a women’s pro team. Brittany helped invest and build this stadium, showing a new path for women’s sports in America.

Brittany also works with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes. Together, the couple has contributed millions to initiatives supporting children’s health, wellness, and opportunities in underserved communities.

Brittany Mahomes’ award is another big achievement in her career. She is not only helping grow women’s sports but also setting an example for others through her leadership, business work, and efforts to give back to the community.

Fans show love and cheer for Brittany Mahomes’ achievement

Fans shared their excitement online after Brittany Mahomes’ award announcement. Fans praised her leadership, work ethic, and contributions to women’s sports and community programs.

Fans did not hold back in the comments section and made it clear that they feel personally proud of Brittany’s journey.

“That’s our girl 👏👏👏❤️,” one fan wrote, showing strong support and a sense of connection to her success.

Others focused on how deserving they believe she is of the honor. “Congratulations! Well-deserved!” another added, pointing to the years of work she has put into women’s sports and community projects.

Some fans also shared excitement about the upcoming event itself. “Congrats!! Looking forward to the Champions for Change event!! 🙌,” another fan wrote, making it clear that people are eager to see her receive the award in person.

Imago Credits: via @brittantlynne on Instagram

Hometown pride was also easy to spot in the reactions. “Kansas City loves Brittany 🩷🩷🩷,” one fan wrote, reminding everyone how strong her support system is in the city she represents.

Congratulations… sweetie 💯👌💯👌… salute,” one fan added, praising not just the award but also her dedication and steady effort over the years.

And for many, Brittany’s impact speaks for itself. “She’s a ROCKSTAR!!!!!!” another fan exclaimed, celebrating her influence on women’s sports, business, and the community.

Brittany’s role in sports ownership, business, and community work continues to draw attention. Now, all eyes turn to CPKC Stadium on May 6, where she will officially accept the inaugural honor and cement her legacy in the city she’s helping redefine.