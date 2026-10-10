Congratulations Pour In from Patrick Mahomes & Co. as Chiefs Rookie Announces Major Personal Update

It’s already been a year of firsts for Kahlil Benson. The Kansas City Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent following this year’s rookie minicamp. However, the biggest first hasn’t even arrived yet. The Chiefs rookie offensive tackle shared that he and his girlfriend, Jayda, are expecting a baby, and Patrick Mahomes and a long list of teammates were among the first to send congratulations.

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“Love yours. 2027🤍,” Benson captioned an Instagram post.

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The social media update featured the couple together with Polaroid sonogram images in their hands of their soon-to-be-born child.

While Kahlil Benson and Jayda have kept the exact timeline of their early relationship private, their connection is deeply tied to their time in college.

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The couple likely crossed paths at Indiana University. Jayda is an Indiana University alumna, where she earned her degree, while Kahlil spent the majority of his college football career playing as an offensive lineman for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2020 through 2023.

“Congrats! 🙏🏽” Chiefs’ QB1 Patrick Mahomes came in with a comment under their Instagram Post.

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But he wasn’t alone. Chiefs’ rookie running back Emmett Johnson also dropped two words under their post.

“Congrats fam 🙏🏾,” Johnson wrote.

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Aside from his immediate teammates, the couple’s comment section was filled with a massive wave of celebration from Chiefs Kingdom fans, friends, and members of the broader NFL community sending their blessings to the young couple.

“🤞🏽🤞🏽,” former Notre Dame Fighting Irish player Logan Diggs commented under the post.

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He wasn’t the only former college football player to join in with a supportive message for the couple.

“Congrats KB!” Zen Michalski, a 2025 Indiana player, commented.

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As for Jayda, she identifies herself as a professional artist and tattooist. Aside from her personal social media, she runs a dedicated art profile under the handle @thewaydaawayy, where she showcases her custom drawings, canvas paintings, and tattoo portfolios.

Jayda has been by Benson’s side through an absolute whirlwind of a year. After transferring to Indiana for his final college season, the 24-year-old went undrafted in 2026. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent and defied the odds by winning the starting left tackle job in Week 1, ultimately earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors.

The couple generally keeps a low profile, but they shared their joy (pregnancy announcement) with the world on October 10, 2026, during the Chiefs’ bye week. And shortly after, Benson and Jayda were swarmed with well wishes.

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While the couple announced their pregnancy, they did not reveal the baby’s sex or an exact due date in the announcement.