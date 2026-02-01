Congratulations Pour In From Patrick Mahomes’ Father as Chiefs QB’s Wife Announces HOF News

Essentials Inside The Story Family spotlight diverts attention to Brittany’s college legacy

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is heading back to where her journey first took off, but this time, it’s for an honor that cements her legacy. The former UT Tyler soccer player, who now co-owns the Kansas City Current, has been chosen for the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Patrick’s father’s latest announcement highlights Brittany’s dominance long before she became a familiar face in the NFL world.

“Congrats to my daughter-in-law on the Hall,” the Chiefs QB’s dad wrote. “Well deserved, Britt.”

This honor is for the best athletes in the school’s history. A proud East Texas native, she is being inducted for one of the most accomplished soccer careers UT Tyler has ever seen, joining just two other honorees in the 2026 class.

As congratulatory messages poured in, one post caught attention. Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes, shared a picture of Brittany on Instagram along with the caption on Saturday.

The post reflected not only pride in Brittany’s Hall of Fame honor but also recognition of her long, successful soccer career at UT Tyler. Brittany also replied with a short message.

“Thank you 🤍🤍,” her reply read, showing her appreciation for the family support on this milestone.

The news did not come only from the quarterback’s father. Brittany herself made it official, too. Shortly after the announcement surfaced, she shared a congratulations on the Hall of Fame induction on her Instagram story, quietly confirming the honor to her followers. No long caption, no added flair, just a repost that said everything.

Brittany played for UT Tyler women’s soccer from 2013 to 2016, leaving behind a record that still defines the program. She ranks second all-time in total points (78) and goals (31), third in game-winning goals (10) and assists (16), and is tied for third in total games played (74). Her consistency and durability across four seasons made her one of the most reliable players in school history.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes celebrate on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, January 26, 2025. The Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on February 9. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY KCP202501267599 JONxROBICHAUD

Her 2016 season, in particular, was remarkable as arguably the best single season the program has ever seen. Brittany set single-season records with 40 points, 18 goals, and seven game-winning goals, while also recording four separate matches with three goals, tying the program’s single-match scoring record. Brittany will be officially inducted on March 28, 2026, alongside the 2016 UT Tyler softball team.

Brittany Mahomes’ Hall of Fame honor not only celebrates her stellar UT Tyler soccer career but also her ongoing impact on women’s soccer, from co-owning the Kansas City Current to helping grow the NWSL and inspire future athletes.

Fans celebrate Brittany Mahomes’ Hall of Fame honor

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate Brittany Mahomes’ induction into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame, sharing admiration for her record-breaking soccer career and contributions to women’s sports. Support poured in from all corners, highlighting both her collegiate achievements and her ongoing influence in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“Good for Brittany!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” One fan wrote.

The comment celebrated her record-breaking achievements at UT Tyler, including her top rankings in points and goals.

“Congrats, @brittanylynne. That’s awesome!” another commented.

The fan highlighted admiration for her transition from collegiate soccer to co-owning the Kansas City Current and shaping professional women’s soccer.

A supporter called her an “icon,” recognizing both her lasting impact on UT Tyler soccer and her influence in promoting the sport nationally.

“Yes, Brittany 💪🏼💪🏼,” another cheered.

The fan applauded her dedication, leadership, and continued efforts to grow women’s soccer while balancing family life and public responsibilities.

Brittany Mahomes’ Hall of Fame induction is more than a recognition of stats and records; it’s a celebration of her dedication, talent, and lasting impact on UT Tyler soccer. From standout performances on the field to her continued influence in the sports world, Brittany’s journey serves as an inspiration, showing that hard work and passion leave a legacy that lasts well beyond the game.