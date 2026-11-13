Congratulations Pour In From Rashee Rice & Others As Ex-Chiefs WR Joins AFC Rival After Being Cut by Andy Reid

Nikko Remigio spent three and a half seasons with the Chiefs after joining as an undrafted free agent in 2023, mostly as a kick and punt returner. Kansas City released him after trading for Josh Downs, and the Texans signed him soon after. Remigio also posted on Instagram, thanking the Chiefs organization, his coaches and teammates for the opportunity during his time in Kansas City.

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“My dream of playing in the NFL came true in Kansas City, and I am so grateful to everyone in Chiefs Kingdom for the last four seasons together,” Nikko Remigio wrote on Instagram. “The love that this community has shown me and my wife will never be forgotten. The Midwest took in a guy from the West Coast, and later Mau, and treated us like family from day one. We did amazing things here together, and I promise you that I gave everything I had every time my cleats touched the ground.

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“From training camp in St. Joe to playing in the Super Bowl, I cherished each moment. I appreciate every fan, teammate, coach, and staff member that I was so lucky to meet and work with during my time. When God closes one door, he opens another, and while I’m excited to join the Houston Texans’ active roster, KC will forever be in my heart. Thank you for everything!! H-Town, let’s get it‼️ With love, Nikko.”

Now Remigio lands in Houston, where insider Aaron Wilson expects him to get an immediate chance as a returner.

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Houston has a need. Jaylin Noel is out for the season with a turf toe injury, and only Tank Dell and Tremon Smith have returned punts. Smith, Woody Marks and Xavier Hutchinson have also handled kickoffs, but Marks missed practice Thrusday, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Remigio isn’t especially explosive, but he fields kicks cleanly and holds onto the ball, and the Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said as much:

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“Nikko, Nikko was dependable; he was reliable. Um, uh, did a lot of great things for us, I mean, behind the scenes. But I mean, you look at the numbers, and now, okay, he didn’t have the numbers…” he added. “But the little things that he does when he catches the ball and prevents it from dropping and going all the way down to the one, catches the tough catches and gets to five, 10 yards…” “he’s been really good in the kick return game, too.”

Remigio signed an extension this March.

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Nikko Remigio appeared in eight games this season, returning 14 punts for 78 yards (5.6 per return) and 12 kickoffs for 318 yards (26.5 per return). Across his time in Kansas City, he had three catches for 69 yards, 52 kickoff returns for 1,354 yards and 50 punt returns for 373 yards.

Remigio’s Instagram post drew replies from several former teammates, a sign of how well he was liked in the locker room.

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Rashee Rice wrote, “Congratulations, love you brother!”, a personal message from one of the Chiefs’ top receivers.

Tyquan Thornton, also a Chiefs wideout, called him “Nikko mf Targaryen” with a fire emoji.

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Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman commented, “Real ones always rise! Always love my Filipino braddah 🤙🏾”, which points to a bond that goes beyond the team.

While guard Trey Smith and tight end Jake Briningstool kept it simple, responding with “🫡” and “💯💯” respectively.

Fans joined in as well, with one writing, “Congrats brother next chapter boutta go crazy 🚀”.

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Remigio really left Kansas City with the support of his teammates and fans.