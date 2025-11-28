Controversial NFL Refereeing Against Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs Draws Attention

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs clash with officials as penalties derail momentum

Key offensive pass interference call on Worthy flips third quarter

Helmet-removal no-call and disputed pass interference fuel bias debate

For years, critics have accused officials of favoring the Chiefs, but during the Thursday Night Football, the narrative added a new flavor. The Kansas City Chiefs kept pushing through the whistles against the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-28 loss during the Thanksgiving thriller. The usual rhythm between Patrick Mahomes and referees looked broken with growing tension and interfering flags.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m not always going to agree with the call, but the calls were made,” HC Andy Reid said after the game.

As the Chiefs protested the decision, the referee briefly walked over toward Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, appearing to address the growing tension and clear their frustrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on social media noticed the shift immediately when officials made a controversial call against the Chiefs that many viewers felt should have been a no-call. Kansas City drew 10 penalties for 119 yards in its Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas. One of the most consequential calls came early in the third quarter. Xavier Worthy drew an offensive-pass-interference penalty. That penalty erased a first down, halted Kansas City’s momentum, and forced a three-and-out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Fans argued Xavier Worthy was running his route and was impeded by the defender. The sentiment was that it should have probably been a no-call because Hollywood Brown completed a pass with Mahomes, but if there was a penalty, it should have been on the Cowboys’ defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

On defense, the Chiefs were similarly penalized. Their secondary was flagged repeatedly as the Cowboys converted 9 of 16 third downs. At least four of those conversions came after penalties against the Chiefs’ secondary. Even though Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns, the penalties disrupted Kansas City’s rhythm. The officiating, particularly the call on Worthy, turned the tide against the Chiefs.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans take notice of officiating tilt toward Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving football ended with Dallas celebrating, but the officiating stole equal attention. As flags piled up, fans across social media questioned whether the Cowboys benefited from impartial standards throughout the game.

“For the Chiefs conspiracy theorists, 119 penalty yards for Kansas City, including several ticky-tack PI calls,” Jeremy Fowler wrote on X.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler pointed to multiple ticky-tack pass interference rulings, moments where marginal contact triggered flags despite similar plays going uncalled earlier. Those sequences extended Dallas drives and shifted field position at key moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Refs are the Dallas MVP. Rigged for Boys to win the Thanksgiving game,” one fan wrote.

Another flashpoint came when George Pickens removed his helmet while lying down on the turf. League rules treat that as an automatic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, yet officials let the moment pass without enforcement. Fans noted the silence, especially given how strictly other celebrations receive flags under NFL guidelines.

“Chiefs fans have long lost the privilege to complain about refs,” another fan did not hesitate in reminding of previous officiating favoring the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most debated sequence involved Trent McDuffie. Officials flagged him for defensive pass interference, even though replays showed CeeDee Lamb initiating contact and separating late in the route. Under NFL rule interpretations, that action typically falls on the receiver as offensive pass interference or a no-call.

“That should NEVER have been called a penalty on Worthy. JFC, the refs couldn’t be more obvious in helping the Cowboys win, just like they did with the Eagles last week,” a fan pointed out.

The inconsistent standards were on display in the timing of marginal calls, such as those made against the Philadelphia Eagles on third downs that directly affected field position and clock control. Some accused officials of directly influencing the outcome. Others pushed back, arguing Kansas City rarely earns sympathy in officiating debates. The divide reflected a broader distrust that continues to follow high-profile games.