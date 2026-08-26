“Could Drive You Crazy”: Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Shares Honest Thoughts on How Patrick Mahomes Has Changed Over Time

Patrick Mahomes has been that quarterback who walks onto the football field and commands attention. The Kansas City Chiefs star has spent 10 seasons turning impossible throws and late-game comebacks into something that almost feels routine. And Eric Bieniemy’s latest comments give an intriguing glimpse into the person Mahomes has become today.

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“I’m very impressed with the man that he has become. With him not playing in the preseason, it could drive you crazy, because obviously he’s like a coach on the sideline. But it’s a good thing, because you know he’s itching to get back out there and do whatever he can do to help us to win,” said Eric Bieniemy, the Offensive Coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, talking at a press conference.

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Mahomes has grown from a young quarterback, drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, into someone whose influence goes beyond making just plays. Eric Bieniemy, who worked closely with Mahomes during his tenure in Kansas City, has had a front-row seat to that transformation.

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Bieniemy talked about something that statistics alone cannot capture. Mahomes is no longer just a QB waiting for his opportunity to make a play. Even when he is not taking snaps, his instincts have been to stay involved, observe what is happening, and help the team. His coach-like presence is what makes his absence from preseason action so noticeable.

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“I just wonder if you might reflect a little bit on your first impressions of him, but maybe also on the arc of his growth and what he’s become. First impressions, obviously, it’s been pretty good, because I remember when he first got here and just watching practice, and just watching some of the throws, and you’re always amazed with some of the things that he puts on tape,” added Eric Bieniemy.

“But just watching the evolution of Pat from being here and then being in a different location, the thing that I love about him, obviously, is this.”

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Mahomes’ relationship with his offensive coordinator dates back to the QB’s developing years in Kansas City. Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022, a stretch during which the QB marked himself as one of the NFL’s elite QBs. Together, they experienced explosive regular-season performances, playoff pressure, and made it to two Super Bowl victories.

According to NFL statistics, he has totaled 35,939 passing yards and 267 touchdown passes across 126 regular-season games. His 2018 debut as a full-time starter alone produced 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. His leadership became part of his identity.

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Mahomes has taken responsibility for the Chiefs’ offense, and his willingness to stay engaged even while sidelined shows how much his role within the franchise has expanded.

Following his return from the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered during the 2025 season, he has continued taking first-team practice reps and is focused on being ready for Week 1, despite not playing in preseason. He is eager to get back on the field, but the coaching and medical staff have prioritized his recovery.

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Last season, he finished 14 games throwing for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Chiefs subsequently missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade, raising the stakes for the QB’s return.

Bieniemy’s comments reveal a different side of Mahomes. The stunning throws made him a superstar, but the growth from rookie to influential leader may be what defines him.

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And if he is already acting like another coach from the sideline, the Chiefs might have plenty of reasons to believe their quarterback is ready to lead them again once he gets back on the field.