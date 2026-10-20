Chiefs Could Exploit Colts’ GM Firing to Land WR Josh Downs

The Colts fired their general manager on October 19. That is the Chiefs’ cue to make a call. Indianapolis has to figure out its direction while preparing for new leadership, and Kansas City sees a window before the November deadline. The name to watch is Josh Downs.

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Ballard’s dismissal came one day after Indianapolis lost 26-20 to the previously winless Tennessee Titans, surrendering a 13-point halftime lead at Lucas Oil Stadium. The defeat dropped the Colts to 2-4, and owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon announced the change the following morning. Her statement made clear that the organization wanted a different direction after years without sustained postseason success.

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“As I said at the start of the season, the sense of urgency has never been higher,” she said. “Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard.”

A new front office could take a fresh look at the roster, but that doesn’t mean Indianapolis is ready to trade away its players. The Colts could still turn their season around with several weeks left before the deadline.

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ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder believes Ballard’s firing could point to bigger changes in Indianapolis.

“Firing your GM and not a coach (or coaches) strongly suggests we might be headed for a fire sale here,” he said. “It was going to happen eventually, but doing it now is a deliberate choice, as Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in her statement.”

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Kansas City may have an opening to explore a Josh Downs deal as Indianapolis navigates front-office turmoil. The Chiefs have yet to contact the Colts about the receiver, but with GM Chris Ballard fired, a potential rebuild could shift the team’s priorities.

The 25-year-old receiver is in the final season of his rookie contract, giving the Colts a decision to make about his future as well as his role in the current offense.

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Kansas City has its own reasons to consider adding a receiver. Rashee Rice sustained a hamstring injury in the Chiefs’ October 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle in the same game and was ruled out indefinitely. Those setbacks have affected the options available to the passing game.

Downs has produced 24 receptions for 289 yards and no touchdowns through six games this season. Those numbers make it difficult to frame him as a proven high-volume solution, but his role and potential fit matter alongside his production. The Chiefs would need to determine whether they could use him more effectively than Indianapolis has.

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Colts quarterback Daniel Jones discussed how opponents have focused on the receiver.

“Every week’s different. Every team game plans a little bit differently,” Jones said. “We’ll see what this week looks like, but … at least several weeks I think that you’ve seen teams keying on him on third down.”

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For the Colts, moving a young receiver would only be logical if the return helped their plans beyond this season.

Josh Downs’ Separation Skills Could Suit Andy Reid’s Offense

Before his dismissal, Chris Ballard had already made his assessment of Downs clear. Speaking at the NFL annual meeting in March, the former Colts GM praised the receiver’s ability to create space, identifying it as one of his biggest strengths.

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“I think Josh Downs is freaking good. I’ve always thought he’s good. I think allowing him some more opportunities, we’re going to see some of the special stuff you’ve seen in the past – but more.”

In his 53 games over four years, the receiver averages an impressive 10+ yards per reception and is expected to have about four receiving touchdowns per season.

“There’s some things he can do,” Ballard said. “I think he’s an all-around good player. … Excited to watch how they use him, move him around, try to get him some more opportunities.”

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Downs’ production before 2026 gives Kansas City a clearer picture of what he could bring. He recorded 68 receptions for 771 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2023, then improved to 72 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Those back-to-back seasons show he has already handled a substantial receiving role in the NFL.

The Chiefs have until November 10 to make their move. If the Colts are ready to turn the page after Ballard, Downs could be one of the first names worth a call.