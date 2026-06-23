Chiefs Could Face Competition From Bitter AFC Rival For Tyreek Hill After WR’s Injury Recovery Update

Tyreek Hill remains on the list of reputed wide receivers who still do not have a team. While the Kansas City Chiefs have been touted as Hill’s primary choice, NFL insider Adam Schefter has hinted at the Raiders being a possible destination for the five-time All-Pro first-team member.

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“Think of some of the names in the free agent position who are now available – Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins,” said Schefter on NFL Live. “There are a lot of high-profile wide receivers on the street, so if the Raiders decide they want to go at one, there is certainly no shortage of all these players who are just waiting to see if they can try to get more money before they come back.”

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One of the reasons Hill could be a player of interest in Las Vegas is their relatively young and inexperienced WR room. Although he is coming on the back of a serious injury, his presence would make a lot of difference in the locker room.

The 2026 NFL Draft saw the Raiders draft only one WR, Malik Benson, with the No. 195 overall pick in the sixth round. With a young WR roster consisting of Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, and Jalen Nailor, they have a lot of potential, but if they want these players to elevate, they must get in a veteran.

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Hill has been a consistent producer, leading the league with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving TDs in 2023. His last complete season, 2024, saw him record another 959 receiving yards in 17 games.

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While they have some names in the WR room that can turn out to be good, the lack of a star in the room could hurt them. Tyreek Hill can serve as the anchor for this young, motivated lot. Coming off an injury, even salary wouldn’t be an issue, as he could be signed on a lesser deal than he would have previously.

However, if it were to come down between the Chiefs and the Raiders, he might likely go for the Chiefs, as he played there for five years before moving to the Miami Dolphins. He even won a Super Bowl with the franchise and had some of his best years in Kansas. Out of six seasons, he reached over the 1,000-yard mark four times, which helped him become one of the best WRs in the league.

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The Chiefs have been linked to signing Hill as recently as June 14, when he was spotted in Missouri interacting with fans and handing out autographs. Hill seemed to want a return to Kansas as well, after four years on the Dolphins’ roster. During his June 14 day out at Rusty Drewing Toyota in Missouri, he posted pictures from the event on his Snapchat.

“KC, I missed you!!! See you soon,” he captioned the pictures.

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For the Chiefs and Raiders, he would be a player who would solve their problems with depth in the WR room. Having rehabbed well in the offseason, he could be a really great addition to any roster, even though there will be doubts about his production due to the injury.

Tyreek Hill offers recovery update on Instagram

Hill last played an NFL game during Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. It was there that he broke multiple ligaments and also tore his ACL. The recovery process was going to be long, but Hill was persistent. Right after the surgery, Hill knew if he wanted to return to the game, he would have to put in the extra yards, and that he did.

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To summarize his journey, the 8x Pro Bowlers posted a video on Instagram of his journey to recovery with the caption, “Reborn 🐆 Love, me.”

This by no means is an indication that he has completely recovered. Even his agent confirmed that the scale of his recovery meant that it would be tough to tell when Hill would return to action.

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“Right now, he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab,” Rosenhaus said in an interview with Miami sportscaster Josh Moser. “There really isn’t a set timetable on when he’s going to be ready to go. And, when that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”

With the NFL teams heading into training camp next month, the next few weeks are ideally when a move like this would happen. However, there is no clarity on whether Hill is ready to return already. The Chiefs already have a few injury concerns in their WR room, and the Raiders have inexperience, which is why they would need someone who could be available.

Hill’s Instagram video is certainly inspirational, but would that be enough for teams to go ahead and bring him to the roster? This is a question that will be answered soon, but the chances are high, as it is not very often that a Pro Bowler like him becomes easily available.