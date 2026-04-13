Chiefs & Cowboys Draft Target Rueben Bain Jr. Under Investigation by Several NFL Teams Over Worrying 2024 Incident

With the 2026 NFL Draft just around the corner, Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. finds himself at the center of controversy. Projected as a top-round selection, Bain is now under investigation by several NFL teams regarding a fatal 2024 incident that has resurfaced just weeks before draft day. Even with this cloud over him, big teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys are still showing interest in his talent and possible future in the league.

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“News: Reuben Bain was cited for careless driving after a March 2024 crash in Miami that left a passenger in a coma. That passenger, a 22-year-old student, died three months later. NFL teams are aware and investigating, per sources.” Ollie Connolly posted on X.

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Meanwhile, another NFL insider, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, noted, “Teams I’ve spoken with the past two months—outside of one—have been satisfied with Bain’s explanation. Most have considered the matter handled.”

So, it might not matter in the long run.

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The Kansas City Chiefs, for instance, are already searching for a new edge rusher and remain keen on selecting the talented player from Miami. He is expected to be selected within the top 10 picks in the draft.

The Chiefs’ confirmed top 30 visit with Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has only increased speculation about their draft plans. According to a mock draft on the team’s official website, Bain Jr. is projected at No. 9, while Tennessee CB Colton Hood is slotted at No. 29.

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It is not just the Chiefs showing interest. The Dallas Cowboys also seem keen on strengthening their defense this season. ESPN insider Jordan Reid recently named Bain Jr. as one of two players believed to be on their radar in a potential trade-up scenario.

If the Cowboys add Bain alongside Gary and other outside linebackers like Donovan Ezeiruaku, they would get a powerful rusher with a quick first step and a relentless motor.

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Bain had a productive year in 2025 after recording 54 tackles and 9.5 sacks. For his excellent play on the field, he was awarded the Ted Hendricks Award, became a Consensus All-American, and won ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

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Although there are questions about his arm length, his production and versatility across the defensive front make him a perfect option. Still, it remains to be seen how the investigation could impact his draft stock.

A look at Rueben Bain Jr.’s driving accident details

In March 2024, Rueben Bain Jr. was cited for careless driving after a collision that left a 22-year-old student with severe injuries. She passed away three months later.

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The incident happened on March 17, 2024, when Bain Jr. was driving on Interstate 95 in South Florida shortly after 4 a.m. He hit another vehicle from behind. His 2021 Land Rover crashed into the concrete wall on the eastern side of the highway. Following that, his car went across several lanes and hit the west side wall again, according to the crash report.

One of the four passengers in Bain’s car was Destiny Betts, a 22-year-old university student from Georgia who visited Miami during her spring break. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where she remained in a coma for almost three months before passing away on June 13, 2024.

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Another passenger was also hospitalized. Two University of Miami teammates were in the car as well, linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly, who later transferred to UCF. Both are eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The police report stated that Bain operated his vehicle in a careless or negligent manner. Bain was cited for careless driving, but the charge was dismissed about two weeks before Betts passed away.

On October 10, 2025, Bain Jr. was cited again for careless driving while operating a 2025 Tesla Cybertruck. That case was dismissed in February this year due to a defective citation, according to Outkick.

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For now, teams and the NFL continue to review the situation, and there is little to do but wait.