E.J. Smith got another opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending the first part of the season recovering from an injury that ended his initial run with the team. But the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has already lost that spot, with Kansas City making another practice squad change after its Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

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The Chiefs defeated Arizona 34-7 on Sunday, with rookie Emmett Johnson leading the backfield in the absence of Kenneth Walker. A day later, Kansas City brought back linebacker Cole Christiansen and released Smith to clear a spot on the practice squad.

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“Chiefs have re-signed LB Cole Christiansen to the practice squad,” Matt Derrick wrote on X on Monday. “KC released RB EJ Smith from the practice squad to make room.”

The move ends Smith’s second stint with Kansas City less than a week after he rejoined the organization. The team signed him to its practice squad on November 17, following a workout over the weekend. His first opportunity had ended before the regular season began for him.

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Smith signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May after completing his college career at Texas A&M. He took part in offseason activities and training camp, but Kansas City waived him with an injury designation on August 30. He reverted to injured reserve before the team reached an injury settlement with him on September 4, allowing him to seek an opportunity elsewhere once healthy.

The 24-year-old had spent four seasons at Stanford before transferring to Texas A&M for his final two years. He finished his college career with 969 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 207 carries. He also recorded 72 receptions for 468 yards and a receiving touchdown, per ESPN.

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His best stretch came in 2022 at Stanford. Smith rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on just 30 carries across his first two games that season before a season-ending injury interrupted his campaign. He later added 412 rushing yards and four touchdowns during his two seasons with the Aggies.

Despite the family name, Smith has been clear about wanting to establish his own career rather than rely on his father’s legacy.

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“Y’all know who my dad is,” he said, via Arrowhead Pride. “He was a first-rounder. I’m an undrafted guy, so my path is already different from his.”

Kansas City’s decision to release Smith is notable because the team has dealt with several setbacks at running back.

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Kenneth Walker’s injury adds another layer to Chiefs’ running back situation

Kenneth Walker has missed the last two games with a groin injury, including Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals.

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The Chiefs also had Jaydn Ott and Brashard Smith dealing with injuries, leaving the backfield short of its preferred options.

Rookie Emmett Johnson has stepped into a larger role during Walker’s absence. He rushed for 101 yards against Atlanta in Week 10 and followed that performance with another productive outing against Arizona. His emergence has given Kansas City an option while Walker works his way back, but the team still needs enough depth to get through the schedule.

Walker’s status for Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills is already a concern. He missed practice earlier in the week, and Andy Reid indicated the team would not rush his recovery. The Chiefs also have a short turnaround after facing Arizona, making the running back situation worth watching.

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Smith’s release does not necessarily signal a major change to the team’s plans at the position. He had only just returned to the practice squad and had not appeared in a regular-season game. The move instead reflects the limited space available as Kansas City balances its roster needs.

Cole Christiansen, meanwhile, gives the Chiefs a familiar option on defense and special teams. The 29-year-old went undrafted out of Army in 2020 and initially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City added him to its practice squad in 2022, and he has spent several stretches with the organization since then.

He has appeared in three games for the Chiefs this season, recording three tackles. His return gives Kansas City another experienced depth option, while Smith must look elsewhere for his next NFL opportunity.