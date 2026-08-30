Chiefs Cut 5 Players in First Wave of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday’s Deadline – Report

We’ve arrived at the most difficult part of the preseason: roster cuts. What used to be a week-long process has now been cut down to a single day where coaches must decide the 53 players who will stay on for the regular season. And the team has started trimming down the squad.

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“This is, like, the hardest time of the year for coaches, personnel guys and players, for that matter, because you’ve got to make these cuts coming up,” coach Reid explained.

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“These guys have busted their tails through the hot, humid weather at training camp and sleeping in a dorm for you, then coming out and playing in these preseason games. We appreciate it as a coaching staff and as an organization; we appreciate the effort these fellas put in. At the same time, we’re there to support.”

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Kansas City made its big move on Saturday afternoon, releasing rookie linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. But per Arrowhead Addict, they’re not stopping with Bissainthe. The first wave of roster cuts is in, and the list includes players from the line of scrimmage and the defense.

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Wesley Bissainthe

Reid might have granted Bissainthe’s wish with this move. On Thursday, Bissainthe was one of 41 athletes granted a temporary restraining order allowing them to return for another year of college eligibility, even after signing with a pro team.

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Per ESPN, he was listed as a plaintiff alongside Chiefs wide receiver Omari Evans, so there’s a real chance he ends up back on a college field this fall instead of chasing an NFL roster spot.

Zelmar Vedder

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Rookie cornerback Zelmar Vedder was waived, according to Aaron Wilson. If you followed Chiefs training camp at all, you probably noticed Vedder. He was usually the first guy out on the field every single day at camp in St. Joseph.

He signed as an undrafted free agent and fought hard for a spot in Kansas City’s revamped secondary. Yet, with the likes of Kristian Fulton and Nohl Williams performing well in the preseason, Vedder will now have to see if he clears waivers and find his next shot elsewhere.

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Kellen Diesch

Offensive tackle Diesch was waived. He has bounced around quite a bit since going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2022, with stops on the Dolphins, Bears, Steelers, Browns, Patriots, and Titans. His next stop will take him out to the West, as the Seattle Seahawks scooped him up a day later to add some depth.

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Anthony Dunn

On the defensive side, the Chiefs waived UDFA defensive end Anthony Dunn. The edge rusher was coming off his best season in Toledo, before going undrafted and signing with the Chiefs in April. However, with the Chiefs bringing back Emmanuel Ogbah, who played one of his best seasons with the team back in April, Dunn has been waived and claimed by the Jets.

Bryce Phillips

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That Ogbah signing also cost cornerback Bryce Phillips his spot. He was released in a corresponding move once the deal became official. Phillips came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, but the cornerback room simply got too crowded.

Right now, the roster sits at 90 players. Kansas City also made a move to add depth up front, agreeing to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens for offensive tackle Diego Pounds, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. It’s actually the second O-line trade of the week for the Chiefs, who earlier sent a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Giants for lineman Joshua Ezeudu.

So while a couple of names are already off the roster, Kansas City is also quietly restocking at a position of need. With 37 more cuts still needed before the 53-man deadline hits, expect the roster to keep shifting through the weekend as Brett Veach and his staff sort out the final pieces.