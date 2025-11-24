Chiefs Make Last-Minute Hijack of Howie Roseman’s Target That Eagles GM Personally Pursued for Days

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t just survive week 12… they sent a message. After pulling off a 23-20 overtime thriller against the Colts on Sunday, they might’ve just saved the season. Had they dropped this one, their playoff chances would’ve sunk to 29%. But that clutch win didn’t just boost their chances; it reignited the belief in the locker room. And now that everyone is starving for the playoff spot, the Chiefs suddenly look like they have an edge. Snagging the Eagles‘ top target for a roster boost, who Philly’s GM, Howie Roseman, himself had been chasing hard, only adds fuel to the fire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made strong push for former #Texans running back Dameon Pierce, including personal call over weekend, per source, previously made trade inquiry to Houston, but no deal got worked out,” KPCR2 reporter Aaron Wilson posted on his X. “Today, he travels to Kansas City to sign #Chiefs.”

This move came to bolster the running game for Kansas City after their starting RB, Isiah Pacheco, missed three straight games due to an MCL sprain. Reportedly, Pierce is set to start with the team’s practice squad. Though his stats don’t seem to jump off the clipboard, he can still be a real difference maker for the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been featured in 42 games for the Houston Texans in his four seasons in the NFL. In those 42 outings, he’s managed 1,674 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns overall. Still, he brings that tough running style Andy Reid loves, especially when the weather is nasty. This could be a perfect power punch to pair with Kareem Hunt.

Also, his ability to carve out lanes between the tackles is something that the Chiefs desperately needed. And not to forget his return game. With a career average of 32.8 yards per kick return, Pierce’s dual-threat ability can spark something meaningful in the special teams as well. No wonder he was in demand for the reigning Super Bowl champions, along with other top-tier franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waived by one, accepted by everyone

The Houston Texans stunned the league when they released fourth-year running back Dameon Pierce just hours before their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Bills. Fans from every corner of the NFL immediately jumped in, connecting the dots and imagining Pierce in their team’s offense. And according to Wilson, it wasn’t just Philly sniffing around; multiple heavyweights of the league were lining up for a shot at him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Former #Texans starting running back Dameon Pierce, who’s signing with #Chiefs practice squad, had offers from #Chargers #Broncos #Bears #Eagles #Colts #Bengals along with interest from #Dolphins per #NFL sources,” Wilson wrote on his X.

Pierce burst onto the scene as a rookie a few years back. But things haven’t gone smoothly in Houston lately. Though being a top-class player, this season has been rough for him. Pierce has only appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 yards per carry). He hasn’t been able to find the end zone yet, making it clear why Houston moved on.

The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick out of Florida in the 2022 NFL draft. And he is now in his final year of the $4.48 million rookie deal (averaging just $1.1 million per season). This has been seen by many as a “steal deal” to acquire a potential rusher as a major boost in the depth chart.