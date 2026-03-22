Chiefs Dealt $5.5M Blow After Triple Roster Move for Patrick Mahomes’ Offense

Essentials Inside The Story After former backup Gardner Minshew IV left, the Kansas City Chiefs have been making rapid changes to the team's cap.

As per reports, the team is nearly $60 million over the salary cap.

Explore how the triple roster move fits into the team.

Even though Patrick Mahomes is showing positive signs after his injury, the Kansas City Chiefs have not confirmed his availability for Week 1 of the upcoming season. To top that, former backup Gardner Minshew IV left for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. Now, to fill these gaps, the team has taken significant decisions that have come with a cost that no one anticipated.

“Recent Kansas City #Chiefs Updates Top 51 Cap Space: $8M (28th)” Spotrac reported on X, “QB Justin Fields Acquired from NYJ Cap Hit: $3M G Mike Caliendo 1-year, $1.3M; $650k g’teed Cap Hit: $1.3M RB Emari Demercado 1-year, $1.2M; $550k g’teed Cap Hit: $1.2M.”

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While these moves help add depth, they also contribute to that $5.5 million cap hit. Right now, the Chiefs have about $8 million in top-51 cap space, ranking near the bottom of the league at 28th.

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The Chiefs were going into the 2026 season in a poor financial situation, as they are nearly $60 million over the salary cap. They have moved quickly to address the situation by reworking deals and adjusting the contracts of stars like Mahomes and Kelce, as well as making moves regarding players like Jawaan Taylor and Drue Tranquill.

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However, recent free agency moves have added a $5.5 million hit to the team’s cap as they approach the draft. The team could soon need even more space, with two first-round picks and one early second-round pick, all reportedly on fully guaranteed four-year contracts.

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Now, coming to the moves, Fields was traded from New York for a 2027 sixth-round pick. He’s currently on a two-year, $40 million deal, but the Chiefs only take on a $3 million cap hit.

Originally a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Fields could compete for a starting role, but nothing is guaranteed. Still, he’s expected to get most of the offseason reps, including OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and preseason games. That’s largely because Mahomes is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 15 of the 2025 season.

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In five seasons, Fields has compiled over 9,000 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. There is much anticipation about his development, especially under the guidance of the “quarterback whisperer,” head coach Andy Reid.

Reid has a long history of getting the best out of QBs like Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and Alex Smith, and of course, Mahomes.

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Jared Feinberg of Sports Illustrated thinks this trend could continue with Fields:

“There is a lot to like here with Fields pairing with the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, as reported by Heavy,” Jared Feinberg said. “First, this is similar to how Michael Vick and Reid were paired after he returned for his second tenure in the NFL. You could see Reid dig deep into past playbooks from his days with the Philadelphia Eagles to find creativity for the offense with Fields under center.”

While adding a quarterback helps support Mahomes, the signings of Caliendo and Demercado also play an important role in improving the team’s overall depth.

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The Chiefs rebuild Patrick Mahomes’ offense with Caliendo and Demercado signings

Another key addition is former Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado. He signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with a $1.2 million cap hit and a $550,000 dead cap value. His deal also includes a guaranteed amount of $550K.

Imago December 14, 2025: Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado 31 during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251214_zma_c04_201 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Demercado joined the Cardinals as a free agent. Last season, he rushed for over 300 yards and added 13 receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. He was not heavily used in Arizona but showed efficiency with limited opportunities.

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This looks like a smart move by the Kansas City Chiefs, as Demercado brings value as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. While Brashard Smith is entering his second year, the team views Demercado as an upgrade.

Pairing him with Kenneth Walker III could add explosiveness to a run game that struggled last season, especially in the passing game, where Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt did not contribute much.

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Along with adding Justin Fields and Demercado, the Chiefs have also focused on keeping their own players. A good example of this is the re-signing of the team’s backup guard Mike Caliendo, who was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the team in 2022 and 2023.

Caliendo agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million, including $650,000 in guarantees, with a $1.35 million cap hit. Undrafted in 2022, he was signed by the Chiefs and contributed whenever called upon.

Because of injuries, he started three games at left guard during the 2024 regular season and playoffs, as well as four starts at right guard during the 2025 season.

Even though these moves affect the team’s salary cap, it is clear that the Chiefs are working hard at bringing better depth to the team, as well as a brighter future.