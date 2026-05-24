Widely Presumed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Date and Location Debunked by Insider

The rumors of a spectacular July 3rd New York wedding for pop star Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have officially been put to bed. For weeks, media headlines insisted that the couple had locked in on a ceremony date on July 3, while there were no confirmations from the couple, that was the date widely reported by the media. But it turns out the couple won’t be having their nuptials on the aforementioned date.

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Insiders close to Swift hinted to a Page Six source that the reports were false and it was a strategy to keep the paparazzi running in the wrong direction.

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“That’s not when that wedding is happening. Trust me,” a Page Six source confirmed.

Imago Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the

Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

With the social media frenzy behind the wedding, rumors swirled that they had rented out The Frick last week. However, it turned out to be the site of a Louis Vuitton cruise collection showcase. The source mentioned there was a possibility the wedding would not be in NYC.

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“But,” the insider added, “I still don’t think they’ll do it in NYC.”

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This isn’t the first time the couple’s wedding venue has been the subject of intense speculation. Previous reports frequently pointed to Swift’s coastal mansion in Rhode Island as the potential venue. However, reports emerged in November that the couple was leaning towards scrapping the Rhode Island venue. As per an Insider via Page Six, the duo was in favor of going “all out” at a completely different location that can handle a massive crowd.

To keep the world’s media at bay, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly locking down their upcoming nuptials with military-grade security and absolute secrecy. Verified details are virtually nonexistent, as the couple tightly manages their exclusive guest list.

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Swift’s to-be sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, confirmed on ‘The New Height’s podcast’ that she was not aware of any details of the wedding ceremony.

All the celebrities, who are expected to be on the guestlist have also stayed tight-lipped about the details. This is due to the couple making a unique arrangement for their invites.

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Taylor Swift Calling up Guests in an Unusual Wedding Invite

Instead of sending out traditional mail, Taylor Swift is reportedly calling up close friends to personally invite them to her upcoming summer wedding. TMZ reports that the singer is enforcing a total information blackout regarding the venue and timing. The duo is desperate to avoid any more leaks before they walk down the aisle.

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Swift’s team has already asked A-list guests to keep their summer schedules flexible.

The upcoming nuptials are guaranteed to be an A-list extravaganza. Rumor has it that things have been slightly “bumpy” between Swift and her longtime friend Zoë Kravitz. However, the actress is still on the guest list. On the other hand, Blake Lively’s invitation seems to be very much up in the air.

There were also reports that the couple is expected to have a separate event in the UK after the wedding, as Swift has close friends in the UK. They were spotted leaving the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana in Mayfair, London. According to Sun, the location for the party is The Chiltern Firehouse. Kelce and Swift met with hotelier Andre Balazs to discuss their VIP soiree for 120 guests.

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The ceremony in the UK is expected to be held sometime in August, which means the initial nuptials are going to be held before. While wedding ceremony details in the U.S. have not been made public, the couple has been making public appearances, including being spotted together at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks playoff game. The two have casually brushed off all rumors of dates so far, which means, unless there is any other complication, the world will probably be made aware of the wedding through pictures.