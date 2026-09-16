“Definitely a Questionable Play”: Travis Kelce Issues Statement After Alleged Hold on Patrick Mahomes’ Rushing TD

Travis Kelce has a strict “golden rule” when it comes to quarterback safety: “Don’t touch the quarterback, don’t hit the quarterback.” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off a season-ending knee injury. And tight end Kelce was all around the gridiron protecting Mahomes during their Week 1 clash against the Denver Broncos, where one particular instance even had Kelce linked to an alleged foul.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent discussion on the New Heights Show with his brother Jason, the Chiefs TE shared his two cents on the alleged hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was definitely a questionable play,” Kelce said. “That’s one of those where you get up slowly like, ‘Please don’t be any laundry on the floor.’ Had the man up by his neck. Can’t do it. Can’t do it. Almost cost us.

“To be honest, that would have been Pat Mahomes’ second rushing touchdown call back in two plays cuz he literally did the same thing…That was risky business right there. But, you know what? Sometimes you just live them, right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the first quarter, with around 8 minutes remaining on the clock, Patrick Mahomes scrambled 5 yards into the end zone. However, rookie left tackle Kahlil Benson was flagged for offensive holding, nullifying the score and backing the Chiefs up 10 yards.

On the next snap (2nd-and-15), Mahomes dropped back to pass, but the pocket broke down. He pulled the ball down, escaped to his right, and scrambled toward the pylon. As the Chiefs QB neared the goal line, Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga took an angle to cut him off and prevent the score.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Travis Kelce engaged Hufanga from behind, wrapping his left arm across Hufanga’s chest and pulling him completely backward to the turf, a moment which many deemed a possible foul.

However, with Hufanga neutralized and pulled out of the play, Mahomes dove into the end zone for a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, no penalty flags were thrown, and the Chiefs took an early 7–0 lead. At the same time, many raised questions about officiating decisions as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Travis Kelce might have gotten away with a hold, but Patrick Mahomes, he does not protect himself as he thought he might. He takes it into the end zone. But here’s a look at what looked to be a hold by Travis Kelce at the end of that play,” ESPN broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said live on-air.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, in his post-game remarks, avoided talking about the block itself amid the backlash. Instead, he was happy to put out a performance, where he racked up 184 passing yards and two touchdowns (to Rashee Rice and Kenneth Walker III), alongside his 15-yard rushing TD.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after Patrick Mahomes underwent a nine-month rehabilitation program. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2025 season turned further upside down following Mahomes’ Week 15 injury as their three-game losing streak was extended to six games.

However, a fully recovered Mahomes has brought new hopes for the 2026 season, and in the 31-10 win over the Broncos, he played a crucial role, something the Chiefs Kingdom would hope for at a consistent rate from their franchise quarterback.