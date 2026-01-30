Disappointed Jason Kelce Announces Injury News That Derailed Dunk Attempt at 76ers Game

Football center Jason Kelce’s much-hyped dunk attempt didn’t go as planned. The brother of Kansas City Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce has now explained what went wrong and why fans were left waiting.

“I’m sorry, guys, we should have announced that I got injured and had to postpone,” Kelce said on X. “That is completely my fault.”

Jason Kelce addressed fans on social media after his scheduled dunk attempt at a Philadelphia 76ers game was unexpectedly postponed. Responding to a fan asking why everyone was still waiting, Kelce opened up about his injury.

According to PHLY Sports reporter Derek Bodner, the dunk was set to take place Thursday night during the Sixers’ matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The idea came after Kelce revealed on the New Heights podcast in December that he had started training specifically to dunk a basketball on a regulation rim. That announcement gained traction, with the Sixers offering him the spotlight to try it live.

For now, the dunk attempt is on hold as Kelce deals with the injury.

