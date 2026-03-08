Donna Kelce Makes Expensive Property Decision Amid Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Wedding Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Donna Kelce had purchased this Florida property for $355,000 in March 2019.

The ownership structure keeps Travis and Jason Kelce as “remaindermen.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be tying the knot on June 13 this year.

While Travis Kelce continues to weigh his NFL future with the Kansas City Chiefs, someone else in his family is making a big move at home. Donna Kelce has spent the last few years as a familiar face at NFL stadiums and high-profile events thanks to the success of her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce. But now, with Jason already retired from the NFL and Travis approaching the end of his NFL career with a wedding also on the horizon, Donna has reportedly decided it is the perfect time to begin an expensive renovation project at her primary residence.

As per the official property records filed in February 2026, Travis Kelce’s mom has initiated renovations at her 1,434-square-foot property in the Baldwin Park neighborhood of Orlando, Florida. While the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is now undergoing targeted exterior upgrades, a recent TMZ report states that Donna has already awarded contracts to a local company to replace six doors and nine windows as part of the renovations.

It was back in March 2019 that Donna had purchased this Florida property for $355,000. The Baldwin Park neighborhood of Donna’s property carries an interesting history, as it was once the site of a large Naval Training Center. Today, the area offers a quieter lifestyle while still sitting just a few miles away from downtown Orlando’s busy tourism hubs and Disney World. Interestingly, Travis Kelce himself also rented a $20 million house in Florida last year, using it as his ‘base of operations’ while enjoying the offseason.

Compared to the massive estates owned by the Kelces, Donna’s Florida property might seem modest, but it makes up for its size with practicality and thoughtful design. Built in 2005, the property features a wrap-around balcony that allows its residents to enjoy Florida’s warm weather. The floor plan of Donna’s residence also includes a home office, a library, a den, and even a separate exercise room.

This Florida home has served as more than just a property investment for Donna – it has been her personal sanctuary since she retired from a 30-year career in banking. But perhaps the most fascinating detail about Donna’s property comes from recent deed filings.

Public records show that while Donna remains the primary resident and the first name listed on the deed for the Florida property, she has structured the ownership to keep Travis and Jason Kelce as “remaindermen,” which means that both the NFL stars will eventually inherit it.

This arrangement ensures that Donna’s property remains a permanent family asset for the Kelces, no matter where her sons’ professional or personal lives take them.

The timing of these upgrades is also interesting against the backdrop of the wedding rumors.

Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding date could clear the way for his NFL return

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have remained extremely private about their wedding plans, neither of them has officially confirmed details about the event. But while the speculation about Kelce and his fiancée’s big day continues to grow, several reports suggest the couple may tie the knot on June 13 this year. If those rumors are accurate, the ceremony could also take place at a venue in Rhode Island, not far from one of Swift’s homes.

Imago February 25, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. – ZUMAm67_ 20250225_zaf_m67_025 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx – ZUMA0805 0805308724st Copyright: xIMAGO/TammyxLjungbladx

While USA Today’s Allison Tibaldi shared insight into the couple’s wedding venue, Ocean House, she also confirmed that the widely speculated date of Kelce and Swift’s wedding is blocked off at Ocean House.

“It’s situated on one of the most beautiful beaches I’ve ever seen, a serene stretch of white sand fringed with dune grass,” Tibaldi wrote on March 4. “While I’ve never been to a wedding at Ocean House, it’s not hard to imagine how appealing a beach wedding would be. If Swift doesn’t want a sandy ceremony, the manicured South Lawn with its impressive ocean views would be equally stunning.”

“Graham Norton posted on February 27 that Taylor has a confirmed wedding date, so we know it’s been solidified at this point,” Tibaldi added. “Looking at the Ocean Hill calendar, prices range between $800 to $1,500 per night. But if you look at June 12-13, 2026, the price jumps to $9,500. Moreover, they’re marked as “restricted,” and every time you try booking, it tells you the property is unavailable that particular weekend.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs insider Nate Taylor also hinted that Travis Kelce may still be planning to come back to the NFL despite currently being a veteran free agent. So, if the rumored mid-June wedding date proves accurate, Kelce would still have plenty of time to enjoy being a newlywed before joining his team’s training camp, which will begin in late July this year. Ultimately, the timing could work perfectly if Kelce plans to return for another season in the NFL.