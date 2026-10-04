“Don’t Come”: Taylor Swift Receives Blunt Warning From Former Raiders Player Ahead of Chiefs’ Week 4 Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 entering Week 4. As the team travels to Las Vegas for the matchup, a former Raiders player has a message for Travis Kelce’s wife, global star Taylor Swift.

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Swift has become a constant fixture in the luxury box at Chiefs games. Her iconic vintage red Chiefs spaghetti-strap tank top drew a lot of hype when she wore it to Kansas City’s Week 2 home game against the Indianapolis Colts. It was sold out within 15 minutes on the Fanatics website.

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So, as Kansas City goes up against the Raiders in Week 4, former Oakland Raiders defensive end Akbar Gbaja-Biamila is worried those red fan colors will follow into Allegiant Stadium, and even more so if Swift is present.

Speaking in an interview at the Front Office Sports Tonight, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila said, “I’m telling you, when I go to that game on Sunday, I swear, I swear, if I see all them Reds – I’m coming after the Reds. I’m coming after them.”

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After hearing Gbaja-Biamila’s passionate rant, the FOS reporter quipped, “Taylor Swift, you better watch yourself.” The former Raiders player doubled down with a direct warning for the pop star: “Taylor Swift. Don’t come.”

The Chiefs and Raiders are both entering Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records, which makes Sunday’s clash at Allegiant Stadium more than just another divisional meeting. With both teams fighting for an early advantage in the AFC West, the atmosphere inside the stadium could become influential.

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While discussing the Raiders fans selling their tickets and allowing Chiefs supporters to flood Allegiant Stadium, Gbaja-Biamila appeared determined to protect the Raiders’ home-field advantage.

The comment came as Gbaja-Biamila discussed the difference between the Las Vegas Raiders‘ traditional home field atmosphere and their current home in Las Vegas. He argued that Raiders fans should not give up their tickets, particularly for a game with high stakes.

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“First off, the smell, I mean, it stank, but it was a good stank. It was that good stank, and it was a home-field advantage that we had. Nobody wanted to come in,” he added.

And naturally, Taylor Swift became part of the conversation.

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Since her relationship with Kelce became public, the pop superstar has been stealing the spotlight during the Chiefs’ football games. Her appearances at games generate as much attention outside the stadium as the action on the field. However, her attendance at Sunday’s game had not been publicly confirmed.

Gbaja-Biamila’s comment focused more on what Taylor Swift’s presence could mean inside Allegiant Stadium. A large fanbase of Chiefs fans, boosted by Swift’s enormous fanbase, can make a Raiders home game feel considerably less hostile for Kansas City.

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Both teams are 3-0, meaning one team will leave the stadium with its perfect start intact while the other will suffer its first defeat of the season. The Chiefs are looking to continue their dominance in a rivalry that has belonged to Kansas City in recent years.

The Raiders, however, know they have already shown they can challenge the Chiefs. Las Vegas defeated the Chiefs in the final game of last season, although Mahomes was on injured reserve for that.

In their last five matchups, the Chiefs are 3-2 against the Raiders and hold a 1-1 record at Allegiant Stadium. Now, with both teams suddenly looking like a two-team race early in the season, every advantage counts. For Gbaja-Biamila, that starts with the crowd.