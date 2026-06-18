“Don’t Think He Should Come Back”: Travis Kelce Doesn’t Hold Back on Retired Legend’s Return With a Clear Demand to Jason

In a league-altering trade, the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1. Securing the reigning DPOY has turned the Los Angeles into clear Super Bowl favorites. This factor, along with the fact that Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium (Rams’ home), has prompted defensive legend Aaron Donald to flirt with the idea of returning. However, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is clearly against the decision and is making his stance clear.

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“I don’t think he should come back,” said Travis on the New Heights Podcast. “I think he’s good, guys. He’s hanging around, enjoying life. There’s a lot to do. Look at Jason. Jason’s out of the house doing sh*t. Jason and Big Whit, if Aaron Donald comes out, you guys gotta come and play for the Chiefs.”

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Ever since the Rams acquired the reigning defensive player of the year from the Browns, there has been constant chatter about Aaron Donald coming out of retirement. The Rams finished last season with a 12-5 record, ranking second in the NFC West, and their offense led the league in scoring with 518 points. The Rams advanced to the postseason with the #5 seed in the NFC and were clear favorites to win the Super Bowl. But they fell short against the Seattle Seahawks (31-27) in the NFC Championship game and were out of the Super Bowl run.

Their MVP, Matthew Stafford, played at an elite level last year. He led the league with 4,707 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns, and started all 17 regular-season games. Combining his dominance with that of Aaron Donald, a three-time DPOY, Super Bowl LVI winner, and 10x Pro-Bowler, Travis Kelce’s concerns about AD unretiring are 100% valid. Additionally, the Rams also have Myles Garrett, who is coming off a career-best season, to make a strong case for their Super Bowl LXI run.

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Garrett the sackmaster put together a dominant 2025 season and led the league with the most sacks at 23, surpassing the previous record of 22.5 sacks held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan. Garrett also became one of the youngest players to reach the triple-digit 100- career sack milestone in the league, making him a prolific defensive force. If AD were to return to the Rams, it would arguably bring two generational defensive superstars together in the same locker room.

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While Travis Kelce appeared skeptical about the possible move, he also made his case to his brother in case Donald is back on the playing field.

Jason spent his entire 13-year NFL career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2024. Jason anchored the Eagles’ offensive line with 193 consecutive starts and won Super Bowl LII with the franchise. Along with the former Eagles center, Travis also demanded Bengals’ legendary tackle Andrew Whitworth to join his team.

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Seemingly overwhelmed by the Chiefs’ TE’s demand, Jason replied, “You already got a good center. You don’t need any more help at the center.” Meanwhile, Whitworth made a lighthearted joke by teasing the possibility in an indirect manner. He said, “Can we just bring water to everybody? My insurance is up after this year.”

Both Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce seemed very clear in their heads when they first heard about the possibility of Donald and Garrett playing on the same team ahead of the upcoming season.

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“There’s a bunch of people talking, too, like what if AD [Aaron Donald] comes out of retirement,” said Jason on a previous episode of his New Heights podcast. “What if it’s Myles Garrett and AD on the same team, on the same field? That’d be cheating. Roger [Goodell] would have to step in. If I were still playing O-line in the league, I’d start a petition. This isn’t allowed.”

Meanwhile, Travis replied, “What are we doing here? I’m starting a GoFundMe. This isn’t allowed. I don’t know what we’re raising money for, but we’re going to, we’re going to put a halt to this.”

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If Los Angeles were to unite these two standout defensive players, it could create a significant threat to other teams in the league. And veterans like Travis Kelce are confident about AD’s potential since they have seen him terrify the opposing defense on the field. Whether Donald actually comes out of retirement remains to be seen as no news has been made official yet.