“Don’t Want Cheeseburger Weight”: Andy Reid Issues Warning to Josh Simmons After Chiefs LT’s Physical Transformation

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves a good cheeseburger and has even celebrated the Chiefs’ 35-24 AFC Championship win over the Tennessee Titans with a cheeseburger and bed. Recently, when asked about his second-year tackle, Josh Simmons, Reid couldn’t resist bringing his cheeseburger analogy into the room while talking about Simmons’ physical transformation, what it means for the team, and how the Chiefs plan to move ahead with the tackle.

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“Yeah, and you don’t want cheeseburger weight, right? That’s not what you want.” Reid said to reporters. “So you want him to be able to function and maintain his endurance and that. He’s extremely athletic, and he’s gifted that way. So I think he’s able to get away with some things because of that.”

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The conversation around Josh Simmons’s weight began when the offensive tackle showed up to minicamp visibly lighter. Simmons revealed to reporters that he currently weighs around 285 lbs. Meanwhile, Jesse Newell of The Athletic noted that he could see Simmons’s six-pack, while the offensive tackle said he hopes to reach 300 lbs by the start of the season. For context, Simmons weighed in at 317 lbs at the NFL Scouting Combine last season.

When asked for the reason for this transformation, Simmons offered a simple response.

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“Just trying to get more strong,” Simmons said.

While Simmons has a specific number in mind to bulk up to before the season starts, Reid isn’t certain that he should.

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“He probably told you he’s gonna put on weight. We’ll see. You know, see where that goes. I don’t think that’s an absolute that that has to take place, but he looked pretty good out here.” Reid added.”He’s kind of a unique character because he’s not a real big guy,” Reid said. “But he’s extremely strong and very athletic, so you always talk about leverage as a coach, and he does a good job with that.”

Simmons, who was a first-round selection last year out of Ohio State, was recovering from a torn patellar tendon entering training camp. He started at left tackle in the first five games of the 2025 season before he was ruled out for weeks 6 through 9 to go to California for family reasons.

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Upon his return, he was only able to play three more games before dislocating and fracturing his wrist during the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys, and he only played eight games in total last year.

During his first media interaction this off-season, Simmons reflected on his rehab and how he is putting in efforts to be in the best possible shape ahead of the 2026 season. Simmons noted that he’s in a much better place entering this season due to his clean bill of health.

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“I can actually get on the field, get in the film room, and just pick at that more than just being in the training room,” Simmons said.

Kansas City, though, seems to be placing a lot of faith in Simmons to live up to his draft billing as they have positioned him as Patrick Mahomes’s blindside protector for at least the foreseeable future.

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Josh Simmons is fully committed to his position at left tackle

“There’s no room for interpretation here. Barring an injury or something else completely unforeseen, 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons will retain his starting job at left tackle.” Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated noted on Simmons’s position in the current depth chart.

Simmons, arriving as a leaner version of him, shows that he’s locked in physically, entering this crucial second season. Simmons, while talking to the media, also acknowledged the specific flaws that plagued him last season.

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“I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be. I think a lot of people can see that, so that’s probably just something I’m hammering right now.”

Simmons also revealed that he studied pass rushes like Khalil Mack and Nic Bonitto over the offseason and would love a chance to hoop with them if given a chance.

“They know patterns from an offensive line more than you do, so you definitely gotta never underestimate anybody,” Simmons said.

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While Reid’s cheeseburger quip was charming in its own right, it should carry a lot of significance for Simmons as he looks to bulk up before the start of the season. With Josh Simmons appearing 100% locked in and the Chiefs making multiple moves this offseason, it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs have their eyes set on winning their fifth Super Bowl championship.