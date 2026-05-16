“Don’t You Dare”: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Takes a Strong Stance Amid Stefon Diggs & Cardi B’s Viral Fight Video

It’s important to get to the truth before making a judgment on something. Because once a half-baked take on something spreads like wildfire, it’s tough to beat it down. Youtuber Kayla Nicole, who often found herself in these situations when she was with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, firmly warned the media and everyone else before they jumped to conclusions.

The media personality felt compelled to address this issue after someone recorded a video of Cardi B and former New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs arguing outside a coffee shop.

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“Aye. If you ever see me and “my man” outside arguing don’t you daaaaaare pull out ur phone and start recording us. YALL GOOFY,” she wrote on a Threads post.

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A bystander captured the footage in question, who happened to be in the right place at the wrong time. In the clip, a visibly frustrated Cardi B seemed to in a heated conversation with Stefon Diggs. While there wasn’t any audio in the clip, their body language told the entire story. In no time, the video went viral across social media platforms.

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While the internet was busy spinning theories, eyewitness accounts suggest that the argument lasted for nearly 10 minutes.

Kayla Nicole has had her fair share of misreported truths when she was dating Travis Kelce, and after she split from him. In October last year, she lip-synced herself to Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me, choosing particular lyrics about moving on. Fans thought it was a dig at Kelce’s ongoing relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Nicole later clarified that she did so because she was inspired by a childhood memory involving a friend named Taylor.

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Coming back to the couple currently under the spotlight, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were romantically linked since February 2025. They even welcomed their first child together in November last year. However, breakup rumors started surfacing before Stefon, and the New England Patriots played against the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX. According to reports, Cardi B was taking a step back because she was “betrayed” by the WR.

More recently, the duo attended a Mother’s Day event organized by Diggs’ nonprofit, The Diggs Deep Foundation. During the event, Cardi B was holding Diggs’ hand. The latter even kissed her on the cheek on the sidelines of the event. This fueled rumors of their reconciliation.

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But after the video of this alleged fight dropped, fans began to think that things had turned sour again. Cardi B had to step in and share her two cents on this before the media made an unnecessary racket out of one video.

Cardi B admitted she forgets she’s a celebrity after argument video goes viral

As the video racked up views across the internet, Cardi B wasted no time stepping in to clear the air. Addressing her millions of followers on X, the rapper chose to diffuse the mounting tension by laughing it off.

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She decided to lean into a bit of self-deprecation that acknowledged the internet’s obsession with the moment.

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“Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?” the Grammy-winning pop star posted.

Social media is now rife with rumors about the couple seemingly having gotten back together. Sometime ago, Diggs was seen attending one og Cardi B’s shows during her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour, and spent some time backstage with her and their son. The WR is apparently serious about Cardi B, since he was planning to propose to her before they broke up.

The drama surrounding the pair never seems to cease. But Kayla Nicole’s sharp reaction to the recent video gives a fascinating yet eye-opening reality check of today’s digital world. It proves that the smartphone culture has stripped away the traditional boundaries of privacy. Unsurprisingly, they jitters no one but those captured in these ‘money shots.’