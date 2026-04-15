Chiefs Drop Biggest Hint Yet at Andy Reid’s Potential Move to Draft Travis Kelce’s Successor

With star tight end Travis Kelce entering the twilight of his career, the Kansas City Chiefs have dropped the biggest hint regarding the three-time Super Bowl champion’s successor. Kelce was involved in retirement rumors throughout the 2025 season until re-signing with the Chiefs in the 2026 offseason. Now, with the 2026 NFL draft approaching, Kansas City has sent a significant sign regarding who could be drafted by head coach Andy Reid in Pittsburgh later this month.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This prospect led all FBS tight ends with eight touchdown grabs last season 👀,” the Chiefs’ official account on X posted while sharing a clip of Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per this tweet, the speculation is the Chiefs’ interest in Kenyon Sadiq, who significantly upped his draft stock with an explosive NFL Combine performance after a solid 2025 season for Oregon. For the Ducks, the star tight end secured second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors while winning the Big Ten Conference TE of the Year award.

Sadiq also finished as a finalist for the John Mackey Award while leading the FBS TEs with 8 receiving TDs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He set the school record with 51 receptions (560 yards, 11.0 per) and started 14 games. Kenyon Sadiq followed up this performance with a dominant NFL Combine effort in Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the fastest recorded by a tight end since 2003. Furthermore, he recorded a vertical leap of 43.5 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet 1.

Based on these attributes, Next Gen Stats Research Analyst for NFL.com, James Reber, believes Sadiq could emerge as the perfect backup in this draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even with Travis Kelce returning for a 14th season, it could be wise to put this athletic pass catcher in a position to shadow an all-time great and become a cornerstone target for Patrick Mahomes. Sadiq’s reputation suggests he will be one of the NFL’s best tight ends deep downfield,” Reber wrote.

This deal also makes sense for the Chiefs, as they would still have Travis Kelce for the upcoming season after agreeing to a three-year contract extension. This contract is technically worth $54.7-$57.7 million; however, it has a one-year deal for 2026 to ensure salary cap flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal guarantees him $12 million for this season, with $3 million in potential incentives.

But before the contract, Kelce posted decent numbers as the TE1 with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns, and secured his 11th consecutive. Hence, there are signs that Travis Kelce can push through another season and Kenyon Sadiq learn the trade from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

These suggestions about the Chiefs selecting Kenyon Sadiq have also been pushed by a former Kansas City quarterback who took to social media and explained his stance.

Former QB wants the Chiefs to draft Sadiq as Kelce’s successor

As the 2026 season could end up being the final one for legendary tight end Travis Kelce, ex-Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel recommends the team draft Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel wants Kansas City to use the ninth overall pick to select him in Pittsburgh later this month.

“I can’t stop imagining Kenyon Sadiq landing at 9 with the Chiefs & immediately lining up with Patrick Mahomes,” Daniel wrote on X. “Stop it. My brain can’t handle this.”

Only time will tell whether the Chiefs select Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. However, if this turns out to be Travis Kelce’s last season, it will be an emotional time for the Kansas City faithful.