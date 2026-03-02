Chiefs DT Mike Pennel Publicly Denies Domestic Violence Allegations in Fiery Rant

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 07: Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Pennel 69 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 7, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 07 Bengals at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250907105

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel has found himself in the middle of serious allegations after social media personality Jhonni Blaze accused him of domestic violence. However, Pennel did not stay silent for long and quickly pushed back. He alleged that Blaze is attempting to extort money from him, stating that her claims are entirely fabricated.

“She tried to extort me so many times,” Pennel wrote in one post. “Fake pregnancy, fake domestic violence. All for money… @bigjhonni.” He added in another: “@bigjhonni You crashing out because i wont let you extort me??? Mental health is real. Somebody save her…”

Pennel continued his response through a string of Instagram Stories on Saturday. In those clips, he directly tagged Blaze and accused her of harassing him for months. He claimed that she ignored the restraining order he secured against her, avoided formal service, and brushed aside the cease-and-desist letter from his lawyer.

To bolster his extortion claims, Pennel shared screenshots that appeared to show PayPal requests from Blaze, ranging from minor sums to as high as $50,000. He labeled the entire situation an “ongoing harassment scheme.” However, Blaze denied that any restraining order exists and insisted she would “stand on” her accusations. She later posted what she called receipts, including OnlyFans activity that allegedly showed Pennel subscribing and sending her money.

Meanwhile, the dispute has unfolded entirely online. And as of now, no one has filed criminal charges, and the NFL and the Chiefs have not issued a public statement.

But the league takes domestic violence claims very seriously. After revising its policy in 2014, the NFL set a six-game suspension for a first offense, and a second offense can lead to a lifetime ban.

Jhonni Blaze continues to call out Mike Pennel

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jhonni Blaze claimed to have been protecting Pennel by staying quiet about alleged abuse and cheating since March of last year, but felt she was ‘pushed to finally speak.

“I’m not bitter, I’m not angry, I tried to protect someone I was dating since March of last year, and now because I protected them for this long and didn’t say nothing I’m being bullied smh when I finally speak,” she said. “Found out about seven women, and my major issue was being told ‘well, atleast i ain’t giving you nothing. I sat back and just stayed quiet, didn’t do anything but lie because others have leaked your phone number because the women found out now you want to blame me for your mess.”

After that, she went even further and accused Pennel of ongoing verbal attacks and claimed he even disrespected her mother. Moreover, she insisted she has proof ready if needed.

“I’m too loving, too kind, and I kept all 15,000 messages, so if you ever said you ain’t know me,” she said. “You pay people off to not speak on you. I have the proof, but this ain’t about money. I for sure have that already on my own; it’s you thinking because you’re bigger than the program that you can keep doing me crazy, so do what you do because I should have really said something sooner. I don’t have a warrant, I don’t have a restraining order, my lawyer said go ahead and protect yourself, sh-t is wild man. I’ve been quiet so long, but ok kingpenneljr is his name.”

With both Pennel and Blaze digging in and presenting conflicting ‘receipts’ online, the dispute remains a volatile he-said, she-said affair. Until formal charges are filed or the Chiefs and the NFL weigh in, the truth remains buried under a mountain of social media posts, leaving Pennel’s career in a state of uncertainty.