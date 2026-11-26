Jason Kelce, now retired from the NFL, can finally voice his opinions against certain things freely on his podcast. He did not hold back his thoughts on the crackback block, which had been made illegal more than a decade ago.

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In the November 25 episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers reviewed the footage of running back Nate Carter using what looks like the crackback block on Kalen King in the opening kickoff against the Cardinals. No penalty was called on the play. However, the specifics of the rule bothered Jason a lot.

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“The idea that you are defenseless when you are literally just running on the field is [ __ ] insane to me. You aren’t running. The ball carrier isn’t right there. You’re not trying to extend for a catch. You’re not throwing a ball. You’re literally running. Why is there not an onus on defending yourself?

“… These guys; [expletive] running around like they’re running through the [expletive] field of daisies. I don’t [expletive] get it. … Dumbest rule change of all time, and I [expletive] hate it.

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The legality of crackback blocks depends on the path and the formation. For the block to be legal, the block must occur within five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage as the offensive player moves toward the original snap position. It is an offensive play, but the rules favor the defender here.

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“The rule states it is an illegal crackback block if a defensive player is contacted below the waist within an area five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage, within close line play, by an offensive player who is moving toward the position from which the ball is snapped,” NFL head of officiating Carl Johnson said in a video distributed publicly in 2012. “An offensive player who is aligned more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped is prohibited from coming back toward the football and blocking low or hitting a player in the head or neck area. That was the amended rule change that we put in for the 2012 season.”

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In 2017, the rule was amended further: Players within two yards of the tackle box are also prohibited from making crackback blocks when the contact is outside the shoulder-to-waist zone.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is also of the same opinion as his brother.

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“You’re running scot-free on the kickoff. You’ve got to have your antennas up,” Travis Kelce stated. “This is why crackbacks should be legal, because guys just have to be on your P’s and Q’s. Keep your head on a swivel, man. You’re on the field.”

This is not the first time Jason Kelce has expressed his distaste regarding the specifications of the crackback block. Decoding a crackback block involving former Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Kelce said:

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“I hate that this is a penalty. I hate it. … I get it, and I know that it’s trying to reduce the head-to-head hits. My problem is the defenseless thing. You’re a defender. I don’t understand why defenders get defenceless. Have your head on a swivel. That was like the whole point.”

This game may be the 30-27 victory over the Chargers in 2022, in which Toney was penalized for the block. It set the Chiefs back 15 yards.

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The NFL has made many advancements to prevent head-to-head collisions and reduce the risk of injuries. Despite Kelce’s criticisms, the relationship between head trauma and football’s brutal style of play will always keep the league on the lookout for such plays.