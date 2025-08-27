Ed Kelce Shares Blunt Advice for Travis Kelce After Dad Revealed Taylor Swift Engagement Details

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, and adorable photos of the NFL player embracing the Grammy-winning artist as she flaunted the ring quickly went viral on social media. It came just weeks after the singer appeared on the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Kelce and his brother. While the photos may have made it to your feed late, it was seemingly then that the player went down on one knee to propose. This has sent the entire fandom, whether NFL fans or Swifties, into a frenzy. However, it might have happened even earlier than that.

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, recently sat down with News 5 Cleveland to share a few details about Kelce and Swift’s engagement. And it turns out the Chiefs’ player had proposed to his girlfriend nearly two weeks ago. Kelce’s father revealed that the player had initially planned to take a bit longer to curate some grand gestures for their big day. However, he advised him against it, suggesting he propose to her wherever the place feels special to the couple.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kelce may have taken his father’s advice to heart. He popped the question to the singer in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, surrounded by a heart-melting sight of flowers, which quickly broke the internet. As Kelce Sr. recalled, after the proposal, the couple quickly called their family members and friends to let them know. He was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice when he received the call from the couple and immediately knew what they were going to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He had known about Travis’s plan to propose to Swift months in advance and even expected it might happen during last year’s NFL season. Recalling a recent evening in Kansas City, Ed described how Taylor cooked dinner for the family and how special it was to see the couple so clearly in love. While no wedding plans have been revealed by the singer yet, Kelce Sr. said he feels ready for the moment. That’s something fans would agree with. Just the engagement alone has caused massive excitement across the fandom. Swift’s striped dress that she wore for the special day quickly sold out after the news broke, which says a lot about the excitement.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This is a developing story…