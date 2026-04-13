$11M Chiefs Star Addresses Tyreek Hill Reunion After WR’s Subtle Hint

With wide receiver Tyreek Hill being a free agent, many people hoped that there was a possibility of him reuniting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the WR posting throwback pictures from his time in Kansas City, neither side has opened up on the matter. However, things may finally change after wide receiver Tyquan Thornton revealed his thoughts about Hill in his latest TikTok video.

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“I’d be excited,” answered Tyquan Thornton after a fan asked him how he would feel if the Chiefs signed Hill, via Starcade Media on X. “That’s the Cheetah!”

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Thornton has never played with Hill but is still excited to play with the Super Bowl winner if given a chance. After his breakout season, he re-signed a two-year contract with the Chiefs, worth $11 million. Although it was a good move, it does not solve the WR room problem. Last season, the Chiefs finished with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. On top of that, the wide receivers’ room did not produce elite numbers.

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Marquise “Hollywood” Brown led the WRs with 587 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy crossed the 500+ receiving yard mark, Thornton failed to do so with 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, with Rice having to deal with a civil lawsuit that tied him to a 2024 car accident and Worthy’s limited development, the wideout position needs an elite figure.

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So, having someone like Hill would definitely boost their offense. In the six seasons he spent in Kansas City, he totaled 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns, becoming one of Mahomes’ most trusted pass catchers

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The five-time All-Pro was a crucial figure in helping the Chiefs end their five-decade Super Bowl drought in 2019. Following the 2021 season, the Chiefs traded him to the Dolphins for five draft picks. There, he added career-best numbers in the first two seasons. In 2022 and 2023, he added 1,710 and 1,799 receiving yards, respectively.

Also, he can be a mentor to the young players since he is already familiar with head coach Andy Reid’s playing style. Even after almost two months since his release, no franchise has approached the eight-time Pro Bowler. So, the Chiefs can approach him if the situation demands, especially since he has hinted at a reunion.

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Tyreek Hill could potentially run the Chiefs’ offense again

Last season, Tyreek Hill only played four games before suffering a horrific knee and ACL injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets. After undergoing surgery, the team ruled him out for the rest of the season. His season ended with 265 receiving yards and one touchdown in 21 receptions. The Dolphins ended the season with a 7-10 record, finishing third in the AFC East and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

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Following the Super Bowl, they released Hill despite a year remaining in his contract. With such a high-profile player in the market, many NFL enthusiasts thought he would be one of the quickest free agents to find a team. However, they were completely proved wrong with him still searching for a team.

But recently, he posted a picture of himself (in a Dolphins jersey) and Reid hugging on the sidelines. Many believe it to be his signal to the Chiefs to sign him. Surprisingly, it is not the first time he has posted such snaps. Earlier in January, he posted a 10-year throwback picture on his Instagram Story. He was in a Chiefs jersey.

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Hill can be a great addition to the Chiefs. With Hollywood Brown going to the Philadelphia Eagles and losing JuJu Smith-Schuster to free agency, Hill will be the answer to their wide receiver room issue. Last time he wore a Chiefs jersey, he had 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns for the franchise.

But age seems to be the only obstacle in the Super Bowl winner’s case. He is 32 and still recovering from his injuries. So, there’s uncertainty whether he will be fit enough to start the 2026 season. While speculations are running high of a reunion, it remains to be seen whether Thornton will have his wish fulfilled.