Eric Bieniemy Addresses Heated Sideline Interaction With Patrick Mahomes in Chiefs’ Week 4 Win

Tempers often run high during regular season games, even more so if said game is against a divisional rival. During the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, which they won 30-27, cameras spotted Mahomes locked in a heated discussion with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Now, while the Chiefs gear up for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bieniemy provided more insight into the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Bieniemy’s press conference on Thursday, the Chiefs OC explained that he gave players the opportunity to vent to him about their frustrations. He pointed out that players often have a better view of what’s happening on the field compared to coaches on the sidelines, making their opinion crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s the thing, okay? Because I’m the one doing all the b******* and complaining for the most part. Okay? But I have no problems with guys venting their frustrations because I want them to. That’s a part of the dynamics of the relationships that we have,” Bieniemy said. “Sometimes you’re going to agree with things, sometimes you’re going to disagree with things. But if there’s something that’s taking place out on the field, they may have a better point of view than what we do from off the field. And so I want them to feel comfortable coming to share that stuff with me. So there is no issues of communications.”

Bieniemy further added that he tried to create an environment where players would feel comfortable enough to go and tell him about their anxieties, where he had a chance to do something about it, rather than them going and venting in a way that could be misinterpreted and affect the player negatively.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked what Patrick Mahomes and the OC were arguing about, Bieniemy gave a non-committal answer, claiming that he didn’t even remember what the issue was. But he emphasized that such heated debates should never be taken personally.

This is not the first time Bieniemy has had such an interaction with Mahomes. Back in 2022, during their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts which they lost 20-17, Mahomes got into a similar argument with the offensive coordinator. Mahomes wanted to be more aggressive and run another play when things slowed down by the end of the second quarter, where Bieniemy wanted to let the clock, which had about 20 seconds left, to run out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the disagreements, the two share a relationship built on trust and mutual respect. And as Bieniemy pointed out, Mahomes clearly felt comfortable going up to the Chiefs OC and airing his concerns, which is exactly the kind of dynamic Bieniemy wants to foster.

But player-coach dynamics weren’t all that the offensive coordinator disclosed during Thursday’s press meet. He also spoke about the team’s wide receiver situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Bieniemy on the Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Room

The Chiefs saw several injuries to the team’s wide receiver room, which has led to concerns regarding roster depth heading into Week 6. With Tyquan Thornton sustaining an ankle injury in Week 4, Rashee Rice still recovering from a hamstring issue, and Jeff Caldwell and Jimmy Holiday on Injured Reserve, the WR group now consists of Cyrus Allen, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals and Nikko Remigio.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if Allen and the others were ready, Bieniemy made his expectations very clear.

“It’s always important and obviously sometimes some guys never have an opportunity to get any reps and they got to jump in. But that’s all about being a professional,” Bieniemy said. “We coach these guys up every single week and every single day, you know, to be ready for that defining moment. And sometimes you’re not always going to get the physical reps. You got to take the mental reps. You have got to be a student of the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The OC’s comments suggest that regardless of whether they get reps, he has faith that the Chiefs’ current receiver group has what it takes to win games.