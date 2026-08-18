Eric Bieniemy Throws Expletives As Chiefs Coach Goes Off on Rashee Rice During Practice

It’s been months since Eric Bieniemy stepped back into Kansas City for the second time as the team’s offensive coordinator. On the practice field, however, his return has been anything but quiet. During a recent session, Bieniemy was caught mid-eruption, letting his frustration with Rashee Rice boil over in front of teammates.

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“EB just told someone to “shut the [expletive] up” after a play in 7-on-7 lol,” Ron Kopp Jr posted on X.

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Kansas City Chiefs training camp hit its 15th full practice on Monday, padded up and with a little extra edge. The session followed Saturday’s preseason opener, a 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that left Andy Reid more bothered by discipline than the scoreboard.

Twelve penalties got called on Kansas City in that game, nearly all on the offense, and Reid didn’t sugarcoat it afterward.

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“Obviously, the five holding calls and the five illegal-procedure penalties: you can’t have those,” Reid said. “You have to be more disciplined than that, so we go back and keep stressing that.”

That message clearly carried onto the practice field. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wasn’t in a forgiving mood with the starting offense, and Rashee Rice found that out firsthand.

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During a 7-on-7 rep, Rice caught the ball and jogged back to the huddle as if the play were over. Bieniemy had other ideas, letting him know it in no uncertain terms, and within seconds Rice spun around and sprinted downfield, actually to finish the play.

Chiefs content creator Ron Kopp Jr. caught the whole thing on camera, and it says a lot about where Bieniemy’s head is right now.

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This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this side of Eric Bieniemy, and it likely won’t be the last. During the 11th practice of the Chiefs’ training camp, he was back on the field, and true to form, he wasted no time reminding everyone why his sideline reputation precedes him. Bieniemy’s energy said it all before the first snap even happened.

“Get the [expletive] out of the huddle,” he barked, loud enough to carry to the far bleachers. During a nine-on-seven period, he called out his unit’s body language. “Hands off your [expletive] hips!”

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Before a red-zone rep, his message was simple.

“Every [expletive] play!” he said.

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Vintage Bieniemy, back in full force.

In his first year back calling plays as OC, he’s coaching with the same demanding, no-excuses fire people remember, even while working through a tough stretch off the field.

Bieniemy wasn’t the only coach dialed in on the details. Earlier in the session, while quarterbacks and receivers ran routes on air on the far field, first-year wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea could be heard staying just as locked in with his group.

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“Details, guys! Details,” O’Shea called out before sending a receiver back to run his route again.

Between Bieniemy and O’Shea, one thing is clear: the Chiefs aren’t taking anything for granted this camp.