Erin Andrews, NFL, FOX & More Lose Their Calm After Travis Kelce Announces Taylor Swift as Next Guest

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care,” pop singer Taylor Swift once stated. This is how NFL TE Travis Kelce and his gf encourage and embrace each other. Their romance started when the Kansas City Chiefs TE player poked Taylor on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, after seeing her perform live on the Eras Tour in July 2023. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis asserted on his show in July 2023.

“So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he once declared about the incident as he tried to give his phone number to the star through a bracelet. And, right after that, the power couple started hanging out. Ever since, they have supported each other’s careers and traveled the world together as partners of each other’s A-team. Now, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer is all set to join her NFL bf on the New Heights podcast, and it is truly generating immense buzz among their fans.

Yes, it seems that the biggest wishes of Taylor and Travis fans are coming true. Just after the fans speculated about the New Heights podcast’s ‘very special guest’ as Taylor Swift due to a promotional image featuring a silhouette that resembled the US singer, the Kelce brothers’ podcast official announcement about the appearance of the 14-time Grammy-winning singer on the Aug. 13 episode left the fans in a frenzy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD



Along with sharing the preview of the upcoming episode on Aug. 11, the podcast page confirmed the same update. “Taylor’s about to do a f****ing podcast! NEW EPISODE WEDS 7 PM ET,” they mentioned in their post caption.

The recent post clip featured the playful flirtation and undeniable chemistry between the NFL couple, capturing the hearts of everyone. The “Love Story” singer spotted admiring Travis’ blue hoodie while recording the episode. “Such a nice color on you,” Swift said. And, the casual moment later became a viral sensation.

Soon after, the NFL’s highest-paid TE threw a genuine compliment to his high-profile partner that stole all the spotlight. “It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie—that’s why we match so well,” Kelce remarked. Truly, the candid moment immediately sent waves of excitement to the fans. After hearing the official announcement, NFL Fans and Swifties, including Erin Andrews, sports commentator, lost their calm.

NFL Fans & Swifties erupt as Taylor Swift teams up with Travis Kelce

Absolutely, the preview for the podcast has already caused a stir on the internet, with fans posting ecstatic reactions on social media. As a result, NFL reporter Erin Andrews was unable to control her enthusiasm. She revealed her actual feelings in the post comment section. “Can’t calm down!!” the sports commentator commented, adding blessing hand emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago SPORTS-FBN-BIANCHI-COLUMN-KC Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 134375547W EmilyxCuriel/ecurielkcstar.comx krtphotoslive950137

With the spectacular collision of NFL legend Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift, this isn’t just another celebrity podcast; it’s a cultural moment that has people all over the world talking. Thus, the NFL’s response also demonstrated its expectations. “Everybody stay calm,” the NFL official IG page wrote in the comment box.

Yet another “Tayvis” fan and NFL insider Jordan Schultz also demonstrated his excitement for Kelce brothers’ podcast’s new record. “This may break the all-time record for downloads !” he pointed out. Of course, their effortless chemistry and clever banter added a new dimension to the typical podcast landscape. Because it’s an amalgamation that attracts both music fans and sports people, Fox also sent a surprising reaction to this latest update. “OMG,” NFL on FOX, broadcasting & media production company, wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not only this, but some other Swifties burst out at this news. “My brain cannot process this information,” Samantha Fekete, digital creator, noted down. While another admirer of the power couple found this match-up ‘most exciting’ thing. “This is the most exciting thing that has happened to me THIS YEAR,” a supporter wrote. Some other comments read, “Emotion regulation? Not in this era. 😱❤️‍🔥 WE ARE SCREAMING OVER HERE.” And, “Suddenly, my entire personality is just ‘waiting for Wednesday,”

This episode is sure to dominate social media and beyond, as evidenced by the buzz alone.