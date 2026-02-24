ESPN Analyst Wants Chiefs to Take Drastic Action Against Travis Kelce Amid TE’s Retirement Rumors

September 5, 2025, Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 leaves the field after the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena on September 5, 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. /PxImages Sao Paulo Brazil – ZUMAp175 20250905_zsa_p175_097 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Essentials Inside The Story A big decision is looming in Kansas City around Travis Kelce’s future.

Some analysts believe the Chiefs may need to look ahead.

The team and Kelce are still in talks as both sides weigh what comes next.

Even for a future Hall of Famer like Travis Kelce, the retirement rumors are always looming large. One prominent ESPN analyst, Mike Tannenbaum, believes the Kansas City Chiefs need to embrace that reality now, arguing the time for sentimentality is over.

“I wouldn’t do it,” Tannenbaum said when asked about retaining Travis Kelce via Starcade Media’s post on X. “And that’s when you’re in the front office, and you’re a head coach, you have to make the honest and sober observation that you want to pay a player for what they’re going to do, not what they’ve done. He [Kelce] is slowing down.”

Speaking during a segment of ESPN’s Get Up, the analyst didn’t mince words about the star player’s future. He believes the Chiefs should make the most of the upcoming draft by targeting young tight ends. He suggested the Chiefs look to the draft for Kelce’s replacement, identifying college prospects like Kenyon Sadiq, Max Klare, and Michael Trigg.

Tannenbaum believes the draft could also help the Chiefs address other key needs at offensive tackle, running back, and wide receiver. The team’s poor record and key injuries add another layer of complexity to the decision on Kelce’s future. Andy Reid’s team closed out the season with a horrible 6-11 record. The offense that has historically powered their seasons couldn’t click this past season. Then, QB Patrick Mahomes’ ACL injury in December raised more concerns for the offense.

With Mahomes temporarily out, Kelce’s return can add the much-needed depth. But there’s another side to it. Tannenbaum urged the Chiefs to cut ties with Kelce, citing his declining production. The player had produced seven consecutive 1000-yard seasons until 2022. While he posted 76 receptions for 851 receiving yards and five touchdowns, it didn’t match his usual standard.

One could blame it on his age, but it remains the core of Tannenbaum’s assessment. In response, teammate Chris Jones told the analyst to “shut up.” But with Kelce’s contract expiring next month, the team must decide soon. The Chiefs have reportedly expressed a desire to retain Travis Kelce, but the player hasn’t confirmed anything. As a result, talk of his retirement has only grown louder.

Retirement talk surrounds Travis Kelce amid uncertainty

Most NFL players want to make an impact until the day they finally hang up their cleats. And that’s why Travis Kelce has been uncertain about his future. The rumors of his potential retirement first picked up steam last year during an interview with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

“I got to hope that if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back, so it’s a two-way street on that,” he said. “But at the same time, at this point in this year, I’m just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything I got and go out there and do it with some of that flair.”

After his team’s loss to the Denver Broncos, Kelce said he wouldn’t decide without discussing it with his family and the organization. While that response fueled uncertainty, his welcome message for Eric Bieniemy’s return as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator showed some promise.

Describing him as one of his “favorite coaches,” the tight end said he can’t wait to see him in the facility. Most recently, head coach Andy Reid offered more clarity on where things are heading during a pre-combine press conference.

“There is communication,” Reid said on Friday. “That’s the main thing. I’ve said this before: As long as there’s communication, I’m good. That means people want to move forward. I think that’s where Travis is.”

Reid wants to ensure Kelce gets enough time to reflect carefully before making his final call. The fact that Travis Kelce has previously taken time off ahead of seasons shows that the organization trusts him. Since they are communicating, a final decision should come soon.