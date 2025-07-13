ESPN Announcer Confirms Chiefs Bias as Tony Romo Gives Verdict on Kansas City Dynasty

“Did we witness the death of a dynasty Sunday? – from emotional and personnel perspectives – to say nothing of several rising powers in the AFC to contend with – the reanimation of the Chiefs could take a while. If it happens at all.” As the sun set on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl trilogy, Nate Davis’ question spread to everyone’s mind. Is Patrick Mahomes’ golden era finally slipping away? A sportscaster deeply connected to the Chiefs Kingdom has answered the questions surrounding the franchise’s future. In the process, he’s also thrown in some personal votes of confidence.

For ESPN’s Joe Buck, the Chiefs are much more than just a team. More than half a century ago, it was his father, Jack Buck, who saw the Chiefs go head to head with Minnesota and win in Super Bowl IV. Back in Super Bowl LIV, Joe had the same experience of watching the Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy at the Hard Rock Stadium. As someone who has seen the Mahomes era with his own eyes over the years, his take on the Chiefs dynasty carries promise, and even a little bit of bias.

In a post on X by Starcade Media, Buck shared his take on the Chiefs dynasty. As he put it plainly, “Well, last time I checked, Patrick Mahomes is still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. And you got another year at [Travis] Kelce. I think the offensive line is still a question mark, but you’ve got a defensive coordinator that I think is going to go in the Hall of Fame. And you got Andy Reid. I mean, no, the dynasty is not over.” Mahomes’ talent for throws and leadership are unmatched. And for his security blanket, Mahomes noted Kelce has been driving himself to be “even better this year.” Together, the most lethal duo in the NFL already has the fanbase speculating on the number of connections they can have this year. But that’s not all the reasons for Buck’s approval.

For Buck, there’s also the added weight that Reid and Steve Spagnuolo bring with their coaching genius. Sure, Mahomes took 6 sacks in a single game last season. But the foundation is still solid for the team. And Buck is also big on Arrowhead Stadium itself. As Buck puts it, “I love going there. I think it’s the best stadium for us to cover games in. And we get to do it at night when the place is all lit up. So I mean, there’s nothing that I don’t love about that.” This isn’t the first time Buck has shown his appreciation for Arrowhead. Towards the end of last season, he notably praised it for having the “best view of an NFL field” amid the roaring crowds.

When Joe steps behind the mic at Arrowhead Stadium, it’s clear he’s not just calling a game. He’s rooting for the home team like a superfan. Buck has praised Mahomes on countless occasions as well. So much so that he even noted at one point that his comments made the “non-Chiefs fans go, ‘Oh my God, can you guys just shut up about Patrick Mahomes?’” That confidence hasn’t changed for Buck. This broadcaster’s bias, colored with a hometown glow, isn’t unusual, and Arrowhead’s vibe certainly adds an intangible edge. Buck’s praise isn’t just about the noise or a home-field advantage. The night games at Arrowhead are a spectacle, a perfect storm of fan passion and football excellence that few venues can match. But it’s not just Buck who’s speaking up for the Chiefs. Tony Romo has also shared his take on the matter.

Patrick Mahomes & Co. are all set to bring the heat

The Super Bowl LIX was a tough pill to swallow. But Andy Reid has already warned the WR room to get their “hamstrings ready” for the training camp. With the WR room back to dominate, Patrick Mahomes will have all the options he needs to push the ball downfield. He’s also looking forward to having more fun this time. And the Chiefs’ story of greatness is far from over. If Joe Buck’s take captured the broadcaster’s enthusiasm, Tony Romo brought an analyst’s perspective with his own take on the Chiefs’ dynasty.

At the American Century Championship on Saturday, Tony Romo was also asked if the Chiefs dynasty is falling. Romo didn’t hold back, and instead compared the situation to the Patriots era with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Brady and Belichick also weathered their share of doubts back in the day and ended up proving everyone wrong. As Romo put it, “They’ve been saying that for years. They said that about Brady and the Patriots and Belichick. It’s the same thing. You got Andy Reid, you got Mahomes, you got Kelce. You guys are going to be fine.” Mahomes – Kelce – Reid is the trio that’s kept the Chiefs at the top of their game for years. Their offseason moves have also added significant depth to the roster. They’ve re-signed key playmakers like Kareem Hunt and Marquise Brown, along with more free agency and draft additions.

In the end, both Joe Buck and Tony Romo agree that the Chiefs are in the game for the long run. The Chiefs, for one, have been tackling the offseason with the biggest chip on their shoulders. Questions about the dynasty? They’re nothing. The Chiefs remain a powerhouse fighting to reclaim their NFL throne. And if you look closely, you’ll see that Arrowhead’s lights are still shining bright.