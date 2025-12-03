Ex-Chiefs QB Calls Out ESPN Analyst’s Wild Patrick Mahomes Take After Stephen A. Smith Shamed Co-Host

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing a crisis of confidence. Their chances of winning the division appear slim, and playoff hopes are fading. The team is in a situation where any loss could be costly. The entire team, including coach Andy Reid, is under scrutiny, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking much of the heat. So, is a single down season enough to tarnish the legacy of a generational talent like Mahomes? Two ESPN analysts are fiercely divided, with a former player coming out in support of the QB.

“Patrick Mahomes since becoming the starter: Year 1: AFC Championship Year 2: Won Super Bowl Year 3: Lost Super Bowl Year 4: AFC Championship Year 5: Won Super Bowl Year 6: Won Super Bowl Year 7: Super Bowl But yah…. let’s view him differently,” Chase Daniel, former Chiefs’ QB wrote on X while resharing Saturday’s comment.

This clip is from ESPN’s First Take, where Jeff Saturday was asked whether people’s opinions about Mahomes being the best QB would change if the team missed the playoffs. He agreed, pointing out that Mahomes has been responsible for some mistakes, leading to a poor record.

He also called out the QB’s late-game mistakes, including interceptions. Mahomes has thrown seven interceptions this season.

“You’re talking about if they don’t make the playoffs. You still have a little less than a third of the season left. If you don’t make the playoffs, that means you are in a spiral, which would be shocking to me, but if they did miss the playoffs, it would make me look at Patrick Mahomes differently,” he said.

However, the Super Bowl champ also acknowledged that it’s not just on Mahomes. The Chiefs have made several mistakes this season on both offense and defense, including costly penalties that have swung games. Saturday is right about one thing: the inconsistency on offense.

He argued that the offense was supposed to get a boost with tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice on the roster. However, the offense hasn’t delivered. They’ve recorded just 4,658 yards this season. As for his comment on Mahomes, that part is still up for debate, with Stephen A. Smith making his stance clear on the matter.

Stephen A. Smith could not believe Saturday’s comments on Patrick Mahomes

“You should be ashamed of yourself. I cannot believe the drivel that is coming out of your mouth today, how shameful. You are talking about a 7 year starter, and every single year he’s been to the AFC Championship game,” Smith said via First Take on Tuesday.

Smith had the same approach as Daniel and reminded Saturday of Mahomes’ impressive career as a starter for the Chiefs.

“I’m saying, the Jeff Saturday that I know would take those things into consideration and watch his damn mouth!” he added.

While there can be multiple opinions, one thing is clear: a playoff loss would be a big blow to the Chiefs and Mahomes.

This will be the first time the Chiefs may miss the playoffs since 2015. Kansas City’s playoff hopes now rely on getting a wildcard berth. It remains to be seen if the team can pull things together when they face the Houston Texans in Week 14.