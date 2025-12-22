Ex-Chiefs QB Offers Help to Andy Reid Amid Patrick Mahomes & Gardner Minshew Injury Crisis

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs’ Mahomes-led identity tested as quarterback depth collapses

Mahomes injured, Minshew lost, third-stringer thrust into critical stretch

Playoff Broncos next, eliminated Raiders looming as system resilience test

Kansas City may be in the midst of a QB crisis, but an ex-Pro Bowl player is willing to help. Head coach Andy Reid’s MVP is down for the season, and their backup limped off last game for an MRI. Unexpectedly, the Chiefs could see 43-year-old former Chief Matt Cassel help the franchise in their hour of need, at least that is, as per his latest social media update.

“Seeing a lot people mentioning me going to the Chiefs,” Cassel shared on X. “Arm’s loose. Phone Line’s open.”

Considering the quarterback depth they lost after the Titans defeat, Andy Reid may soon be forced to make an uncomfortable call and take Cassel up on his offer.

Sitting at 6–9, unless there are any plans to tank the remaining games, the Chiefs are staring at a crisis. Patrick Mahomes is rehabbing a shredded knee, Gardner Minshew is awaiting clarity on his Week 16 injury, and third-stringer Chris Oladokun’s first appearance after Minshew went down offered little stability, as he was sacked four times in a brutal introduction to the role.

But Cassel’s proposition wouldn’t just be a random name in the hat. He’s done this exact job before. In 2008, Tom Brady tore his ACL in Week 1, and Cassel stepped in for the New England Patriots. He delivered 3,693 yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and 2 rushing touchdowns. Kansas City traded for him in 2009, and by 2010, he had delivered a Pro Bowl season.

But Cassel was 26 back then, and he is 43 now. His last NFL snap came back in 2018. These days, the league’s faster defenses are more complex, and the idea may not work the same unless their arm still works the same way. Aaron Rodgers found a way with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Philip Rivers is trying to find his stride with the Indianapolis Colts now. Cassel’s post hints he thinks he’s got one more run.

The reality, for now, however, is that Chris Oladokun is taking the reps for Week 17, not Cassel. He’s absorbing the playbook and will probably lean on veteran tight end Travis Kelce, who has been consistent with 5 TDs so far. Even Mahomes sent Oladokun a text after the Week 16 26-9 loss. Andy Reid is now left managing an injured and steadying a locker room running on fumes.

Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew’s injury fallout

Following the Week 15 disaster, Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery in Texas to repair the torn ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee, and has been reported to be able to bend his knee 90 degrees already. His recovery is projected at around nine months, meaning training camp next August should have him back in full rhythm.

But Minshew’s situation is not that simple. The knee injury looked bad, and reports immediately flagged a potential ACL tear. The MRI will tell the full story, but Kansas City might be preparing for the worst. If Minshew’s season is over, that leaves Chris Oladokun with the spotlight shining brightly on him ahead of one home and away game.

Andy Reid’s real test begins now. The Chiefs are about to walk into a split reality, facing a playoff-bound Broncos team with everything to play for, followed by a Raiders side already eliminated but still eager to spoil a season. Matt Cassel’s phone may never ring, but the tension does not fade, because the margin for survival just shrank.