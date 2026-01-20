Ex-GF Kayla Nicole Gets Real About Loneliness as Travis Kelce Puts Taylor Swift Wedding on Hold

Essentials Inside The Story Kayla Nicole opened up as old ties resurfaced in the public spotlight.

Travis Kelce’s future has forced personal plans into wait-and-see mode.

Taylor Swift and Kelce are balancing timing amid mounting pressure.

As the world awaits the much-anticipated Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding, a recent statement made by the Kansas City Chiefs star’s ex-girlfriend is going viral on social media. After splitting up with Kelce in 2022, Kayla Nicole has been vocal about her struggles with navigating life alone while constantly being in the public eye. Highlighting this feeling, Nicole has made another emotional comment, which caught the eye of fans on social media.

“Not to be dramatic, but idk if my solitude is expanding me or slowly erasing me,” Kayle Nicole said in her recent Instagram story. “The thought of re-engaging with people feels increasingly overwhelming.”

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 to 2022 after first interacting with each other on social media. But throughout this time, the couple rarely discussed their relationship in the public sphere despite its multi-year span. Then in 2022, they broke up after recurring differences over lifestyle expectations and personal independence, with Nicole highlighting she felt pressure to minimize her own career ambitions as Kelce’s fame accelerated.

Imago Credits: Instagram Story by Kayla Nicole (Instagram / @iamkaylanicole), January 20, 2026

Since the split, there’s been renewed scrutiny of Nicole, even as she has attempted to step back from the narrative. But Kayla Nicole continues to fight her battles as she remains adamant about telling her story on her own terms.

“I have learned that, for me personally, peace is just way more valuable than perception,” Nicole once said in an interview with PEOPLE magazine. “I can’t control the headlines. I can’t control what’s written about me. All that I can control is how I navigate through it.”

While Kayla Nicole continues to navigate through her life after her much-talked-about relationship with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs star tight end has been with the global pop sensation Taylor Swift. The couple grew into global favorites after they started dating in 2023.

The relationship became public that September when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. The couple then took a significant step in their relationship after officially announcing their engagement in August 2025 with a caption reading, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” a post that went on to become one of the most engaged-with of the year.

As the Swelce wedding remains a major talking point among fans, there’s a significant update that could be worrisome for them.

Swelce wedding on hold as Travis Kelce addresses retirement

Unlike the last few years, the 2025 season didn’t end up being a successful one for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Super Bowl runner-ups missed the playoffs after a 6-11 record. With this poor result, there have been multiple rumors about Kelce hanging up his boots as the 36-year-old enters the twilight of his career.

As the three-time Super Bowl champion continues to ponder the next steps of his NFL career, Taylor Swift has decided to hit pause on their wedding preparations. The development was confirmed in a report by Page Six.

“Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans,” the report, quoting an insider, revealed. “She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him.”

As the most awaited wedding in pop culture remains far away, fans will be tuned in to Travis Kelce as he could soon make the final decision on what happens next with his illustrious footballing career.